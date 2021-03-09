Mpow is clearing out a trio of sweet gaming headsets starting at just $10

Deal Savings Price





When it comes to gaming, speakers are second best. To really immerse yourself in the game, you need to wrap the sound around your ears with headphones. An integrated mic for multiplayer gaming is also table stakes for a gaming headset, but if you can get extras like LED lighting, well, that's gravy. Most gaming headsets tend to start around $100 and go to the stratosphere from there, but there are some bargains to be had. Mpow appears to be cleaning house, for example, with a trio of gaming headsets so deeply discounted that lunch might cost you more.

As always, the usual caveats apply -- these prices were accurate at the time of this writing and are subject to change. If you see a different seller than the ones listed below, chalk it up to Amazon switching up sellers for the same product, and consequently the coupon might no longer be available.

mpow Amazon seller: Patozon Price: $10 with coupon Usually $40, this Mpow EG10 PC Gaming Headset is discounted to $10 right now. It's a multiplatform headset compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It has large 50mm neodymium drivers, a noise-canceling microphone and even some LED lighting on the earcups.

mpow Amazon seller: Kupow Price: $20 with coupon Save $8 on the Mpow EG3 Pro Gaming Headset right now. It's a multiplatform headset with support for the PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The 50mm drivers hang on an attractive aluminum frame with a comfortable self-adjusting headband. For that gamer aesthetic, it includes LED lighting on earcups as well. Mpow has incorporated 7.1-channel virtual surround and a noise-canceling microphone. My two cents: This one is the pick of the bunch.

mpow Amazon seller: Carlvus Price: $22 with coupon Save $8 right now on Mpow's EG11 Gaming Headset. It works with pretty much any platform, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The earcups house 50mm neodymium drivers and have an angular, aggressive gamer aesthetic and an integrated microphone with noise canceling.

