Mozilla's standalone Firefox VPN is now available in beta

Mozilla

After launching a browser-based beta of its VPN last year, Mozilla has a new private VPN service and those with Chromebooks, Windows 10 or Android devices in the US can start using a beta version now.

Called Firefox Private Network, the new service is designed to function as a VPN and better protection when surfing the web or when using public Wi-Fi networks. With the new update, there are now two options available: a free browser-extension version that provides 12 one-hour VPN passes when using the Firefox browser and a Firefox account and a second, $4.99 per month option that provides a more complete VPN service across your whole device.

The new paid option, which runs off of servers provided by Mullvad, can protect up to five devices with one account, allows for faster browsing and streaming and gives users the ability to tap into servers located in "30+ countries" for masking their location data.

It works on Windows 10, Android and Chromebooks with Mozilla touting that iOS is "coming soon" (support for Mac, Linux and additional countries are also in the works).

According to Mozilla's site, the premium option won't monitor or log any user data. The company's free version, which is provided by Cloudflare, however, "temporarily logs unidentified browsing history and deletes this data within 24 hours as a mechanism to detect and handle abuse on the network."

Mozilla does add that "neither Firefox nor Cloudflare is able to associate usage with users as each party holds partial aspects of this data which are never joined."

The move is a much-needed step up in security, especially for those who travel. Whereas an incognito mode can delete your web history, those looking to prevent trackers from the internet provider and add an extra layer of protection when using open networks.

Those looking to try out the browser-level protection can do so today with the Firefox browser extension. The premium option has a waitlist for those looking to join but is accepting new submissions.