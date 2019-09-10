Mozilla tests Firefox VPN service to help protect your privacy

Mozilla

Mozilla is again testing a VPN service for its Firefox browser that can help protect your privacy while surfing around on public Wi-Fi. The move could also potentially give Mozilla a little financial independence.

The Firefox Private Network is available as a beta for desktop users in the US starting Tuesday. It's a VPN, or virtual private network, that can protect sensitive information -- like the web addresses you visit and financial information -- when using public Wi-Fi. Mozilla says it'll also mask your IP address from third-party trackers around the web.

The VPN service is currently free, but Mozilla said part of the test will be exploring possible pricing options. Mozilla previously tested offering a VPN service for $10 a month.

While the move is part of Mozilla's recent privacy push, it could also offer the company some financial wiggle room. Mozilla makes money through search-ad deals, notably with Google, in which it's paid for sending Firefox users' search queries to Google. Google shows ads next to the search results, and browser makers including Mozilla often get a cut of the proceeds. Building a VPN for people willing to pay for increased privacy would give Mozilla another way to bring in money.