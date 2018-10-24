November's almost here and with it comes the final season of House of Cards. Fans are itching to see how the show will play out now that Robin Wright has taken over as sole lead. Plus the reboot of She-Ra and the Princess of Power also premieres this month, so you have double the chances of being disappointed or pleasantly surprised. Win-win?

On the film front, Netflix has some real winners in November. They're starting off strong on Nov. 1 with a few sci-fi classics including Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind. This film always reminds me why Richard Dreyfuss is one of my favorite actors. Netflix is also picking up Alfonso Cuarón's Children of Men, which is arguably one of the best sci-fi films of this century.

On the comedy front, Netflix has National Lampoon's Animal House and the John Hughes classic Sixteen Candles. And while both films are longtime favorites of mine, I admit they could probably use an update when it comes to topics like consent. I'd also like to take a brief moment to plug one of my favorite films, The English Patient, fully expecting that you're now just making a Seinfeld joke in your head.

Oh, and don't shoot the messenger but Christmas is back with the premiere of A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. Sorry!

Available on Netflix, November 2018

Nov. 1

Angela's Christmas



Bram Stoker's Dracula



Bring It On: In It to Win It



Cape Fear



Children of Men



Close Encounters of the Third Kind



Cloverfield



Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo



Doctor Strange



Fair Game - Director's Cut



Follow This: Part 3



From Dusk Till Dawn



Good Will Hunting



Jet Li's Fearless



Julie & Julia



Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1



National Lampoon's Animal House



Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow



Planet Hulk



Scary Movie 2



Scary Movie 3



Sex and the City: The Movie



Sixteen Candles



Stink!



The English Patient



The Judgement



The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin



The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep



Transcendence



Vaya



Nov. 2

Brainchild



House of Cards: Season 6



ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black



The Holiday Calendar



The Other Side of the Wind



They'll Love Me When I'm Dead



Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4



Nov. 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil



Nov. 4

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End



Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj



Nov. 5

Homecoming: Season 1



John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons



Nov. 7

Into the Forest



Nov. 8

The Sea of Trees



Nov. 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3



La Reina del Flow



Medal of Honor



Outlaw King



Spirit Riding Free: Season 7



Super Drags



The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6



Treehouse Detectives: Season 2



Westside



Nov. 12

Green Room



Nov. 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin



Oh My Ghost



Warrior



Nov. 15

May The Devil Take You



The Crew



Nov. 16

Cam



Narcos: Mexico



Ponysitters Club: Season 2



Prince of Peoria



She-Ra and the Princesses of Power



The Ballad of Buster Scruggs



The Break-Up



The Kominsky Method



The Princess Switch



Nov. 18

The Pixar Story



Nov. 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3



Nov. 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker



Motown Magic



Sabrina



The Final Table



Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia



Nov. 21

The Tribe



Nov. 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi



Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet



The Christmas Chronicles



Nov. 23

Frontier: Season 3



Fugitiva



Sick Note



Sick Note: Season 2



To Build or Not to Build: Season 2



Nov. 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever



Nov. 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel



Nov. 29

Pocoyo: Season 4



Nov. 30

1983



A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding



Baby



Death by Magic



F is for Family: Season 3



Happy as Lazzaro



Rajma Chawal



Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2



The World Is Yours

Tiempo compartido

Leaving Netflix in November

Leaving Nov. 1

Amelie



Crossfire



Cruel Intentions



Cruel Intentions 2



Cruel Intentions 3



Hellboy II: The Golden Army



Jurassic Park



Jurassic Park III



Oculus



Phenomenon



Run to me



Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball



Steel Magnolias



The Invasion



The Land Before Time



The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure



The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving



The Lazarus Effect



The Lost World: Jurassic Park



The Reader



Up in the Air



Leaving Nov. 12

Anna Karenina



Leaving Nov. 16

Paddington



Leaving Nov. 17

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5



