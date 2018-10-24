November's almost here and with it comes the final season of House of Cards. Fans are itching to see how the show will play out now that Robin Wright has taken over as sole lead. Plus the reboot of She-Ra and the Princess of Power also premieres this month, so you have double the chances of being disappointed or pleasantly surprised. Win-win?
On the film front, Netflix has some real winners in November. They're starting off strong on Nov. 1 with a few sci-fi classics including Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind. This film always reminds me why Richard Dreyfuss is one of my favorite actors. Netflix is also picking up Alfonso Cuarón's Children of Men, which is arguably one of the best sci-fi films of this century.
On the comedy front, Netflix has National Lampoon's Animal House and the John Hughes classic Sixteen Candles. And while both films are longtime favorites of mine, I admit they could probably use an update when it comes to topics like consent. I'd also like to take a brief moment to plug one of my favorite films, The English Patient, fully expecting that you're now just making a Seinfeld joke in your head.
Oh, and don't shoot the messenger but Christmas is back with the premiere of A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. Sorry!
Available on Netflix, November 2018
Nov. 1
- Angela's Christmas
- Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cape Fear
- Children of Men
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Cloverfield
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
- Doctor Strange
- Fair Game - Director's Cut
- Follow This: Part 3
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Good Will Hunting
- Jet Li's Fearless
- Julie & Julia
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
- National Lampoon's Animal House
- Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
- Planet Hulk
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sixteen Candles
- Stink!
- The English Patient
- The Judgement
- The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
- Transcendence
- Vaya
Nov. 2
- Brainchild
- House of Cards: Season 6
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
- The Holiday Calendar
- The Other Side of the Wind
- They'll Love Me When I'm Dead
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4
Nov. 3
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Nov. 4
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Nov. 5
- Homecoming: Season 1
- John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons
Nov. 7
- Into the Forest
Nov. 8
- The Sea of Trees
Nov. 9
- Beat Bugs: Season 3
- La Reina del Flow
- Medal of Honor
- Outlaw King
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
- Super Drags
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
- Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
- Westside
Nov. 12
- Green Room
Nov. 13
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
- Oh My Ghost
- Warrior
Nov. 15
- May The Devil Take You
- The Crew
Nov. 16
- Cam
- Narcos: Mexico
- Ponysitters Club: Season 2
- Prince of Peoria
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The Break-Up
- The Kominsky Method
- The Princess Switch
Nov. 18
- The Pixar Story
Nov. 19
- The Last Kingdom: Season 3
Nov. 20
- Kulipari: Dream Walker
- Motown Magic
- Sabrina
- The Final Table
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Nov. 21
- The Tribe
Nov. 22
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
- The Christmas Chronicles
Nov. 23
- Frontier: Season 3
- Fugitiva
- Sick Note
- Sick Note: Season 2
- To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
Nov. 25
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
Nov. 27
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
Nov. 29
- Pocoyo: Season 4
Nov. 30
- 1983
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
- Baby
- Death by Magic
- F is for Family: Season 3
- Happy as Lazzaro
- Rajma Chawal
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
- The World Is Yours
- Tiempo compartido
Leaving Netflix in November
Leaving Nov. 1
- Amelie
- Crossfire
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Oculus
- Phenomenon
- Run to me
- Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball
- Steel Magnolias
- The Invasion
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- The Lazarus Effect
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Reader
- Up in the Air
Leaving Nov. 12
- Anna Karenina
Leaving Nov. 16
- Paddington
Leaving Nov. 17
- Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to CNET sister site TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)
Discuss: New movies and shows on Netflix: November 2018
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.