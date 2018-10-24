CNET también está disponible en español.

New movies and shows on Netflix: November 2018

The final season of House of Cards, Children of Men and Sixteen Candles are here!

November's almost here and with it comes the final season of House of Cards. Fans are itching to see how the show will play out now that Robin Wright has taken over as sole lead. Plus the reboot of She-Ra and the Princess of Power also premieres this month, so you have double the chances of being disappointed or pleasantly surprised. Win-win?

On the film front, Netflix has some real winners in November. They're starting off strong on Nov. 1 with a few sci-fi classics including Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind. This film always reminds me why Richard Dreyfuss is one of my favorite actors. Netflix is also picking up Alfonso Cuarón's Children of Men, which is arguably one of the best sci-fi films of this century. 

On the comedy front, Netflix has National Lampoon's Animal House and the John Hughes classic Sixteen Candles. And while both films are longtime favorites of mine, I admit they could probably use an update when it comes to topics like consent. I'd also like to take a brief moment to plug one of my favorite films, The English Patient, fully expecting that you're now just making a Seinfeld joke in your head. 

Oh, and don't shoot the messenger but Christmas is back with the premiere of A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. Sorry!

House of Cards, temporada 6

House of Cards

 David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Available on Netflix, November 2018

Nov. 1

  • Angela's Christmas
  • Bram Stoker's Dracula
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Cape Fear
  • Children of Men
  • Close Encounters of the Third Kind
  • Cloverfield
  • Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
  • Doctor Strange
  • Fair Game - Director's Cut
  • Follow This: Part 3
  • From Dusk Till Dawn
  • Good Will Hunting
  • Jet Li's Fearless
  • Julie & Julia
  • Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
  • National Lampoon's Animal House
  • Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
  • Planet Hulk
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Scary Movie 3
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Sixteen Candles
  • Stink!
  • The English Patient
  • The Judgement
  • The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
  • The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
  • Transcendence
  • Vaya

Nov. 2

  • Brainchild
  • House of Cards: Season 6
  • ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
  • The Holiday Calendar
  • The Other Side of the Wind
  • They'll Love Me When I'm Dead
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Nov. 3

  • Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Nov. 4

  • Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Nov. 5

  • Homecoming: Season 1
  • John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons

Nov. 7

  • Into the Forest

Nov. 8

  • The Sea of Trees

Nov. 9

  • Beat Bugs: Season 3
  • La Reina del Flow
  • Medal of Honor
  • Outlaw King
  • Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
  • Super Drags
  • The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
  • Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
  • Westside

Nov. 12

  • Green Room

Nov. 13

  • Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
  • Oh My Ghost
  • Warrior

Nov. 15

  • May The Devil Take You
  • The Crew

Nov. 16

  • Cam
  • Narcos: Mexico
  • Ponysitters Club: Season 2
  • Prince of Peoria
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • The Break-Up
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Princess Switch

Nov. 18

  • The Pixar Story

Nov. 19

  • The Last Kingdom: Season 3

Nov. 20

  • Kulipari: Dream Walker
  • Motown Magic
  • Sabrina
  • The Final Table
  • Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Nov. 21

  • The Tribe

Nov. 22

  • Jiro Dreams of Sushi
  • Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
  • The Christmas Chronicles

Nov. 23

  • Frontier: Season 3
  • Fugitiva
  • Sick Note
  • Sick Note: Season 2
  • To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Nov. 25

  • My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Nov. 27

  • Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel

Nov. 29

  • Pocoyo: Season 4

Nov. 30

  • 1983
  • A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
  • Baby
  • Death by Magic
  • F is for Family: Season 3
  • Happy as Lazzaro
  • Rajma Chawal
  • Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
  • The World Is Yours
  • Tiempo compartido

Leaving Netflix in November

Leaving Nov. 1

  • Amelie
  • Crossfire
  • Cruel Intentions
  • Cruel Intentions 2
  • Cruel Intentions 3
  • Hellboy II: The Golden Army
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Oculus
  • Phenomenon
  • Run to me
  • Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball
  • Steel Magnolias
  • The Invasion
  • The Land Before Time
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
  • The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
  • The Lazarus Effect
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • The Reader
  • Up in the Air

Leaving Nov. 12

  • Anna Karenina

Leaving Nov. 16

  • Paddington

Leaving Nov. 17

  • Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5

