This month on Amazon you can check out a few campy cult classics. Robin Williams and Nathan Lane give some of their funniest performances in The Birdcage. Or check out Guy Pearce, Hugo Weaving and Terence Stamp as drag queens driving across Australia in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Or if you prefer a little bit of action in your cult favorites, Amazon's got Kick-Ass coming Nov. 3.

If you're looking for a good cry, you can check out the '90s family film classic My Girl or the Shirley MacLaine sobfest that is Terms of Endearment. Both films will emotionally wreck you, but 'tis the season to weep uncontrollably, right?

Looking for a more recent release? Amazon's also got critic favorite Wonder, starring Julia Roberts, based on the 2012 book about a young boy living with facial deformity. That one will probably make you cry as well.

Available on Amazon Prime, November 2018

November TBD

Mirzapur (Prime Original series), Season 1



Nov. 1

Thursday Night Football: Oakland Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers



21 (2008)



2001 Maniacs (2005)



Alice (2016)



Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)



Candyman: Day of the Dead (1999)



Child's Play (1988)



Christmas with the Kranks (2004)



Cruel Intentions (1999)



De-Lovely (2004)



Desperate Hours (1990)



Die Another Day (2002)



Duck, You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite) (1971)



Excalibur (1981)



Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)



Hostel (2005)



Hostel: Part II (2007)



Jacob's Ladder (1990)



Leaving Las Vegas (1995)



Like Water (2011)



Little Man Tate (1991)



Little Odessa (1994)



Lord of War (2005)



Made (2001)



Making Contact (Joey) (1985)



Michael Clayton (2007)



Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)



Mulholland Falls (1996)



My Girl (1991)



Terms of Endearment (1983)



The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)



The Adventures of Tintin (2011)



The Birdcage (1996)



The Living Daylights (1987)



The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972)



The Mexican (2001)



The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta) (2004)



The Red Violin (Le violon rouge) (1998)



The World Is Not Enough (1999)



Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)



Weird Science (1985)



Nov. 2

Homecoming (Prime Original series), Season 1



Wonder (2017)



Nov. 3

Nov. 6

The Durrells in Corfu, Season 3



Nov. 8

Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers



Nov. 9

Beat (Prime Original series), Season 1



Little Big Awesome (Prime Original series), Season 1



Patriot (Prime Original series), Season 2



Nov. 10

The Children Act (2017)



Nov. 15

Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks



The Expanse, Season 3



Gotti (2018)



Nov. 16

Gymkhana Files (Prime Original series), Season 1



Kung Fu Panda Village (Prime Original series), Season 1



Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (Prime Exclusive; available on Prime Video shortly following the theatrical release) (2018)



Nov. 17

McQueen (2018)



Siberia (2018)



Nov. 18

Condemned (2015)



Nov. 20

Creative Galaxy Holiday Special (Prime Original series)



Pete the Cat Holiday Special (Prime Original series)



Little Women, Season 1



Nov. 21

Box of Moon Light (1996)



Loving Pablo (2017)



Nov. 22

Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea (2016)



Nov. 24

Downsizing (2017)



Nov. 29

Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys



Harry Brown (2009)



Nov. 30

Inside Jokes (Prime Original series), Season 1



Sleepless (2017)

