Time to celebrate! Black Panther is coming to Netflix on September 4. Disney fans will be pleased to see the addition of A Wrinkle in Time, Lilo & Stitch and The Emperor's New Groove.
September looks to be a great month for movies including classics like Groundhog Day, The Breakfast Club and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Plus horror junkies can finally catch The Witch.
Fresh seasons of Netflix original series American Vandal, Atypical, BoJack Horseman and Chef's Table will all be released this month. Not to mention about four dozen other original shows and films. Like you didn't already have enough to watch.
Available on Netflix, September 2018
September 1
- 10,000 B.C.
- Another Cinderella Story
- Assassins
- August Rush
- Bruce Almighty
- Delirium
- Fair Game
- Groundhog Day
- King Kong
- La Catedral del Mar (Netflix Original)
- Martian Child
- Monkey Twins (Netflix Original)
- Mr. Sunshine (Netflix Original)
- Nacho Libre
- Pearl Harbor
- Scarface
- Sisters (Netflix Original)
- Spider-Man 3
- Stephanie
- Summer Catch
- Sydney White
- The Ant Bully
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
- The Keeping Hours
- The River Wild
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- Two Weeks Notice
- Unforgiven
September 2
- Disney's Lilo & Stitch
- Disney's The Emperor's New Groove
- Maynard
- Quantico: Season 3
September 3
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Netflix Original)
September 4
September 5
- Van Helsing: Season 2
- Wentworth: Season 6
September 6
- Once Upon a Time: Season 7
September 7
- Atypical: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Cable Girls: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- City of Joy (Netflix Original)
- Click
- First and Last (Netflix Original)
- Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Next Gen (Netflix Original)
- Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (Netflix Original)
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (Netflix Original)
September 10
- Call the Midwife: Series 7
September 11
- Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (Netflix Original)
- The Resistance Banker (Netflix Original)
September 12
- Blacklist: Season 5
- Life (Netflix Original)
- On My Skin (Netflix Original)
September 14
- American Vandal: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Bleach (Netflix Original)
- Boca Juniors Confidential (Netflix Original)
- BoJack Horseman: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix Original)
- Ingobernable: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- LAST HOPE (Netflix Original)
- Norm Macdonald has a Show (Netflix Original)
- Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (Netflix Original)
- The Angel (Netflix Original)
- The Dragon Prince (Netflix Original)
- The Land of Steady Habits (Netflix Original)
- The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A (Netflix Original)
September 15
- Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
September 16
- Role Models
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
September 17
- The Witch
September 18
- American Horror Story: Cult
- D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (Netflix Original)
September 21
- Battlefish (Netflix Original)
- DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan (Netflix Original)
- Hilda (Netflix Original)
- Maniac: Limited Series (Netflix Original)
- Nappily Ever After (Netflix Original)
- Quincy (Netflix Original)
- The Good Cop (Netflix Original)
September 23
September 25
- Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
September 26
- Norsemen: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Hurricane Heist
September 28
- Chef's Table: Volume 5 (Netflix Original)
- El Marginal: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Forest of Piano (Netflix Original)
- Hold the Dark (Netflix Original)
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (Netflix Original)
- Lost Song (Netflix Original)
- Made in Mexico (Netflix Original)
- Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Skylanders Academy: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- The 3rd Eye (Netflix Original)
- Two Catalonias (Netflix Original)
September 30
- Big Miracle
Leaving Netflix in September:
September 1
- 13 Going on 30
- A Royal Night Out
- Batman Begins
- Casino
- Dead Poets Society
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
- Exporting Raymond
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Ghostbusters
- Hachi: A Dog's Tale
- Hotel for Dogs
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- It Might Get Loud
- Joyful Noise
- Just Friends
- Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
- Man on Wire
- Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
- The Assets
- The Bucket List
- The Dark Knight
- The Descent
- The Descent: Part 2
- Leaving 9/2/18
- Outsourced
- Waffle Street
September 11
- Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 - 7
September 14
- Disney's Pete's Dragon
September 15
- A Star Is Born
- Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
- Bordertown
September 16
- Are You Here
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- Moonrise Kingdom
September 24
- Iris
September 28
- The Imitation Game
