Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Time to celebrate! Black Panther is coming to Netflix on September 4. Disney fans will be pleased to see the addition of A Wrinkle in Time, Lilo & Stitch and The Emperor's New Groove.

September looks to be a great month for movies including classics like Groundhog Day, The Breakfast Club and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Plus horror junkies can finally catch The Witch.

Fresh seasons of Netflix original series American Vandal, Atypical, BoJack Horseman and Chef's Table will all be released this month. Not to mention about four dozen other original shows and films. Like you didn't already have enough to watch.

Available on Netflix, September 2018

September 1

10,000 B.C.



Another Cinderella Story



Assassins



August Rush



Bruce Almighty



Delirium



Fair Game



Groundhog Day



King Kong



La Catedral del Mar (Netflix Original)



Martian Child



Monkey Twins (Netflix Original)



Mr. Sunshine (Netflix Original)



Nacho Libre



Pearl Harbor



Scarface



Sisters (Netflix Original)



Spider-Man 3



Stephanie



Summer Catch



Sydney White



The Ant Bully



The Breakfast Club



The Cider House Rules



The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy



The Keeping Hours



The River Wild



The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning



Two Weeks Notice



Unforgiven



September 2

September 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Netflix Original)



September 4

September 5

Van Helsing: Season 2



Wentworth: Season 6



September 6

Once Upon a Time: Season 7



September 7

Atypical: Season 2 (Netflix Original)



Cable Girls: Season 3 (Netflix Original)



City of Joy (Netflix Original)



Click



First and Last (Netflix Original)



Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 2 (Netflix Original)



Next Gen (Netflix Original)



Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (Netflix Original)



Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)



The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (Netflix Original)



September 10

Call the Midwife: Series 7



September 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (Netflix Original)



The Resistance Banker (Netflix Original)



September 12

Blacklist: Season 5



Life (Netflix Original)



On My Skin (Netflix Original)



September 14

American Vandal: Season 2 (Netflix Original)



Bleach (Netflix Original)



Boca Juniors Confidential (Netflix Original)



BoJack Horseman: Season 5 (Netflix Original)



Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix Original)



Ingobernable: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

LAST HOPE (Netflix Original)

Norm Macdonald has a Show (Netflix Original)



Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (Netflix Original)



The Angel (Netflix Original)



The Dragon Prince (Netflix Original)



The Land of Steady Habits (Netflix Original)



The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A (Netflix Original)



September 15

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1



September 16

Role Models



Scott Pilgrim vs. the World



September 17

The Witch



September 18

September 21

Battlefish (Netflix Original)



DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan (Netflix Original)



Hilda (Netflix Original)



Maniac: Limited Series (Netflix Original)



Nappily Ever After (Netflix Original)



Quincy (Netflix Original)



The Good Cop (Netflix Original)



September 23

September 25

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time



Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl



September 26

Norsemen: Season 2 (Netflix Original)



The Hurricane Heist



September 28

Chef's Table: Volume 5 (Netflix Original)



El Marginal: Season 2 (Netflix Original)



Forest of Piano (Netflix Original)



Hold the Dark (Netflix Original)



Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 (Netflix Original)



Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (Netflix Original)



Lost Song (Netflix Original)



Made in Mexico (Netflix Original)



Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 (Netflix Original)



Skylanders Academy: Season 3 (Netflix Original)



The 3rd Eye (Netflix Original)



Two Catalonias (Netflix Original)



September 30

Big Miracle



Leaving Netflix in September:

September 1

13 Going on 30



A Royal Night Out



Batman Begins



Casino



Dead Poets Society



Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest



Exporting Raymond



Forgetting Sarah Marshall



Ghostbusters



Hachi: A Dog's Tale



Hotel for Dogs



I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry



It Might Get Loud



Joyful Noise



Just Friends



Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1



Man on Wire



Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild



The Assets



The Bucket List



The Dark Knight



The Descent



The Descent: Part 2



Leaving 9/2/18



Outsourced



Waffle Street



September 11

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 - 7



September 14

Disney's Pete's Dragon



September 15

A Star Is Born



Before the Devil Knows You're Dead



Bordertown



September 16

Are You Here



Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie



Moonrise Kingdom



September 24

Iris



September 28