Fall is nearly here and as we slowly slide into Halloween season, you may as well start on your horror binge. Amazon Prime picked up a few good horror films including The Amityville Horror, Pumpkinhead and Jigsaw. Or, if you'd prefer to watch something a little less scary, there's Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II.

A few classics are popping up this month, including Chinatown and Blazing Saddles. Though if you're like me and would rather watch some fun, terrible movies on Prime, we have you covered.

King Lear, starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson, will also drop this month, though the date hasn't been announced yet.

Check out the full list below:

Available on Amazon Prime, September 2018

September TBD

King Lear, Season 1 (Prime Original series)



September 1

Asylum, Season 1



The Blue Rose, Season 1



The Broker's Man, Seasons 1-2



The Field of Blood, Seasons 1-2



Golden, Season 1



The Kevin Bishop Show, Season 2



London Irish, Season 1



The Palace, Season 1



Parents, Season 1



Rocket's Island, Seasons 1-3



Sam's Game, Season 1



Texas Rising, Season 1



The Triangle, Season 1



Trust, Season 1



Westside, Seasons 1-3



Wild at Heart, Seasons 1-8



1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)



A Field in England (2013)



A Good Woman (2006)



A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)



A Murder of Crows (1999)



A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures (2010)



A Turtle's Tale 2: Sammy's Escape from Paradise (2012)



All You Can Eat Buddha (2017)



Bandits (2001)



Beowulf (2007)



Big Top Pee-wee (1988)



Blow Out (1981)



Bolero (1984)



Can't Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police (2012)



Chinatown (1974)



Cool It (2010)



Double Impact (1991)



DragonHeart (1996)



Dressed to Kill (1980)



Fall Time (1993)



Fighting Temptations (2003)



Ghostbusters (1984)



Ghostbusters II (1989)



Going Overboard (1989)



Gutland (2017)



Hard Rain (1998)



Harry and Paul's History of the 2s (2014)



Harry Price: Ghost Hunter (2015)



Hotel for Dogs (2009)



House of D (2004)



Hustle & Flow (2005)



Ingenious (2009)



Jerry Maguire (1996)



Joyride (1997)



Kill Me Again (1989)



Lea to the Rescue (2016)



Luk'Luk'I (2017)



Miami Vice (2006)



Over the Top (1987)



Paycheck (2003)



Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)



Prancer (1989)



Primal Fear (1996)



Pumpkinhead (1988)



Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)



Resurrecting the Champ (2007)



Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)



Roger Dodger (2002)



Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)



Senorita Justice (2004)



Sleepless in Seattle (1993)



Small Town Saturday Night (2010)



Smokey and the Bandit (1977)



Stealth Fighter (1999)



The Amityville Horror (1979)



The Dark Half (1993)



The Eagle (2011)



The Great Outdoors (1988)



The Longest Yard (1974)



The Man Who Lost His Head (2007)



The Perfect Weapon (1991)



The Score (2001)



There Will Be Blood (2007)



Tonightly (2008)



What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)



September 2

Future World (2018)



September 4

Beirut (2018)



Crescent (2017)



Strangers Prey at Night (2018)



September 6

Pistorius (2018)



September 7

Pete the Cat, Season 1a (Prime Original series)



Six Dreams, Season 1 (Prime Original series)



Wishenpoof, Season 2b (Prime Original series)

Cesar Chavez (2014)



September 8

From Paris with Love (2009)



Stronger (2017)



September 12

Grace Unplugged (2014)



September 14

Forever, Season 1 (Prime Original series)



High Fantasy (2017)



September 15

On Chesil Beach (2018)



September 16

Baby Mama (2008)



I Am Wrath (2016)



The Good Shepherd (2006)



September 20

Jugnu (1973)



This is Home: A Refugee Story (2018)



September 21

My Little Pony (2017)



September 22

For Colored Girls (2010)



Hot Summer Night (2018)



September 27

Escape Plan 2 (2018)



September 28

Hannah (2017)



Plonger (Diving) (2017)



Suburbicon (2017)



September 29

