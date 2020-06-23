CNET también está disponible en español.

Movies Anywhere joins Apple TV Plus in coming to Vizio TVs

Vizio TV's selection of onboard apps is growing with Movies Anywhere coming to the company's SmartCast platfrom from today

Vizio has announced that the Movies Anywhere app is available on its SmartCast platform, enabling users to watch their digital movie and TV purchases while Apple TV Plus will be coming later in the year.

The new native app will let users stream movies from their Movies Anywhere digital locker and is compatible wiith both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The app was previously only able to be streamed to the TVs from a phone.  

Movies Anywhere enables users to sync their movie accounts across different digital retailers -- including Apple TVPrime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, and FandangoNow -- including films from four of the major film studios (excluding Columbia Pictures). 

SmartCast is Vizio's smart TV operating system, which incorporates onboard apps plus streaming from Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 -- it is included on models from 2016 onward.

Meanwhile, at Apple's WWDC conference yesterday, the company announced that its TV Plus service will be coming to Vizio's SmartCast later in the year.

