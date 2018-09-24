Trick-or-treat! Halloween season is finally here and Netflix is celebrating October with a bunch of spooky original films and series. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the second season of Castlevania are both dropping October 26, so you should probably just cancel any pre-Halloween plans you had that weekend.
If you're looking for the horror classics, don't fret. The Shining, which is one of my all time favorite horror films and a true cinematic masterpiece, hits Netflix October 1. And lucky for you Netflix already has a deep bench of top tier horror films for you to stream all month long.
Available on Netflix, October 2018
September 28
- Hold the Dark
October 1
- The Shining (1980)
October 3
- Truth or Dare (2017)
October 4
- Creeped Out
- The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008)
October 5
- Malevolent
October 12
- Apostle
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
- The Haunting of Hill House
October 19
- Haunted
October 26
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)
Discuss: The spookiest movies and shows on Netflix: October 2018
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.