MoviePass users can't see Crazy Rich Asians till Sunday because they pick the movies now

Today's development in the seeming last gasps of MoviePass: the menu of movies you can select from daily has shrunk to six for your $10 per month. But you can still see three! Unfortunately, that means no Crazy Rich Asians until Sunday -- if it can even hold to that promise.

A new limitation in the plan as posted on its site now says you can "Choose from up to 6 films daily." Ouch. The company initially tweeted about it, but has since deleted the post.

We reached out to MoviePass for confirmation and clarification but didn't immediately hear back. This is a developing story, so check back for updates.