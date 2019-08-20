MoviePass reportedly left customers' credit cards exposed online

MoviePass

MoviePass reportedly left customers' card numbers and personal credit card details exposed after failing to password protect a database. Tens of thousands of users were affected, according to the report Tuesday from TechCrunch.

More than 160 millions records were left unencrypted, TechCrunch reported, citing the findings from cybersecurity company SpiderSilk. The report said the database remained online until TechCrunch reached out to the movie subscription service Tuesday.

MoviePass didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

MoviePass came under fire last year by reactivating accounts and asking former customers to opt out of being subscribed again. And that came after the MoviePass mayhem that included surge pricing at peak times, a temporary service outage attributed to insufficient funding and a Mission: Impossible blackout.

Earlier this month, it also faced criticism after it was reported it changed passwords to keep users from ordering tickets.

MoviePass in March 2018 dropped its $9.95 per month plan to $6.95, but then the price went back up. A month later, it then altered its terms of service so you could see any given movie only once.

In May 2018, its unlimited plan vanished but returned a few days later. After that, the service made an effort to combat fraud by requiring ticket-stub photos.

MoviePass brought back the $9.95 unlimited plan in March this year.