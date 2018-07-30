MoviePass Mission: Impossible blackout, surge pricing are a bummer

MoviePass appears to be actively making weekend movie watching a task worthy of Ethan Hunt and Co.
Many subscribers, including me, couldn't select Mission: Impossible - Fallout this weekend, as the app either had it grayed out or listed as a "premium showtime," as it does with Imax or 3D screenings. I could previously remedy this issue by selecting the "unlisted showtime" option in the MoviePass app when a 2D showtime wasn't appearing, but that option appears to have been removed.
So maybe you'd instead change course and see an already released movie in its second or third week? On Sunday, that probably meant paying a surge fee. Many local theaters, at least in the San Diego area, listed a surge fee of as much as $8 for nearly every screening, meaning that MoviePass would only be covering about $3 to $4 per ticket with my subscription and I would still be blocked out from seeing that film a second time.
MoviePass has said the new surge pricing is meant to encourage moviegoers away from new releases, but it's also looking like it's now using it to deter weekend cinema viewing entirely. Indeed, now that it's Monday, surge pricing appears to have been removed from most showtimes, but Mission: Impossible is still, well, impossible to see.
I've reached out to MoviePass to comment and will update upon hearing back. The company had a rough time last week, suffering a temporary outage on Thursday after running out of money, which led MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe to issue an apology.
Many MoviePass customers also took to social media with their frustrations with the service, including one customer claiming that MoviePass' surge pricing is more expensive than buying a ticket at their local theater:
This customer had a slightly more favorable view on the situation. "This app seriously has brought me so much joy with its zany mathematics that I'm tempted to pay," he wrote.
This customer had issues with the check-in process:
And this customer noting that surge pricing means MoviePass only saves $2.40 off the ticket cost:
Are you having issues with MoviePass or do you still love the service? Don't worry, the comments section will not self-destruct.
Discuss: MoviePass Mission: Impossible blackout, surge pricing are a bummer
