MoviePass drops 10 top AMC theaters. Will you still want it?

If you hold a MoviePass, you'll have to plan to catch your popcorn and show somewhere other than New York's Empire 25, LA's Century City 15 and Boston's Loew's Bostom Common 19, Deadline reported on Friday. (See the full list below.)

MoviePass, the $10-per-month cinema subscription that's been called the Netflix of movie theaters, dropped 10 AMC theaters in major cities across America from its roster of participating partners as part of an ongoing war with AMC, which at first blocked MoviePass before allowing subscribers in the door.

While the AMC theaters in MoviePass' target represent large markets, they represent less than 2 percent of all participating theaters, according to Helios and Matheson Analytics, MoviePass' parent company. They were also close enough to other theaters that work with MoviePass, so subscribers won't be left in a lurch, Helios and Matheson CEO Ted Farnsworth said in a statement to CNET.

There's some question if the rocky relationship exists in part because the theater chain refuses to share the revenue gained by MoviePass subscribers.

Excluding a small number of theaters is one way MoviePass could be applying pressure to AMC, hoping that the theater chain will soften its stance on revenue sharing.

MoviePass

"AMC has absolutely no intention, I repeat no intention, of sharing any -- I repeat, any, of our admissions revenue or our concessions revenue with MoviePass," AMC's CEO Adam Aron said November 2017 in an earnings call, according to Deadline.

According to a MoviePass, that's not the case. "MoviePass is pulling out because they feel AMC is not respecting MoviePass subscribers," a PR representative told CNET in an email.

If this is about "respecting subscribers," Helios and Matheson CEO Farnsworth also has a laser eye on AMC's profits.

"We know that we currently represent approximately 62 percent of AMC's operating income, assuming that AMC is flat year over year," Farnsworth said in the statement. "This equates to $34.4 million of gross profits to AMC in the upcoming quarter."

He continues:

"In publicly disclosed 2017 financial documents, AMC claimed each customer spends $4.88 on concessions each visit -- meaning MoviePass subscribers could bring an additional $17.1 million in AMC concession revenues for Q1 of 2018, which on an annual run rate means $68.4 million more -- an annualized run rate going forward of over $203.4 million revenue from MoviePass subscribers."

AMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment about revenue sharing.

MoviePass research has shown that subscribers will skip the closest theater in favor of one participating with the service, according to the service.

If MoviePass continues to cut AMC theaters from its lineup, will that make a difference to you? Shout in the comments below.

MoviePass dropped these 10 AMC theaters:

New York City: Empire 25



Boston: Loews Boston Common 19



Washington, DC, area: Tysons Corner 16



Orlando/Daytona Beach area: Disney Springs 24



Tampa/St. Petersburg area: Veterans 24



Chicago: River East 21



Los Angeles: Century City 15



San Francisco Bay Area: Mercado 20



San Diego: Mission Valley 20



Seattle/Tacoma: Loews Alderwood Mall 16



