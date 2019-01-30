MoviePass competitor Sinemia drops prices, adds ticket rollover

Simenia

Frequent bailers take note: Movie theater subscription service Sinemia is reducing your monthly gotta-use-my-tickets stress by adding the ability to carry over one ticket per person per month to all plans. In other words, if you've got a six-person family plan, everyone gets that rollover option.

It also means that if February's full of meh movies but March's cinematic cup runneth over, you've got an extra ticket for March's moviefest.

This comes in addition to new pricing, which is significantly lower than previously. For instance, the $10 for three tickets per month has dipped to $8. Here's the new pricing lineup:

$3.99 per month - One ticket to any movie per month.



$7.99 per month - Three tickets to any movie per month.



$19.99 per month - One ticket to any movie per day (aka unlimited).



$5.99 per month - One ticket to any movie per month including one ticket for 3D, 4D and IMAX formats.



$8.99 per month - Two tickets to any movie per month including one ticket for 3D, 4D and IMAX formats.



$29.99 per month - One ticket to any movie per day (aka unlimited) including one ticket for 3D, 4D and IMAX formats.



Still on the fence about this kind of plan? Here's a comparison of the top movie subscription options.

Updated 10:20 a.m. ET: added new ticket prices.