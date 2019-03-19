MoviePass brings the $10 unlimited plan back with new twists

MoviePass

MoviePass has brought back the $9.95 unlimited movie plan with new restrictions and a different way to pay.

The movie theater subscription service relaunched the unlimited plan with restrictions on movie and theater choice based on "excessive individual usage." The plan was first reported by Business Insider's sources and a staging URL Monday, but has since gone live Tuesday.

MoviePass' ability to restrict what films and theaters subscribers can choose from has been well-documented, most notably last summer when subscribers were unable to see Mission: Impossible - Fallout. MoviePass eventually transitioned customers on its $9.95 per month unlimited plan to a three-movie-per-month plan, which uses a schedule to determine eligible movies.

The plan also ditches using credit or debt cards in favor of annual billing by ACH/eCheck, meaning customers would pay for a year of the service upfront using their bank information. While such a move likely cuts down on processing fees for MoviePass, the service has been known to change their terms rapidly. The plan is currently listed to be available for a limited time, alongside a monthly plan with similar restrictions for $14.95 a month.

These two plans, which are labeled as "uncapped," appear to have replaced MoviePass' three previous plans for now: the previously mentioned $9.95 plan for three movies with limited availability that is now named "Select," an "All Access" plan starting at $14.95 ($17.95 or $19.95 in some regions) that allows for picking any three 2D movies in a month and a "Red Carpet" plan for $19.95 a month ($21.95 or $24.95 in certain regions) that allows for one Imax or RealD 3D film.

MoviePass didn't respond to a request for comment.

First published March 18, 2019 at 9:41 a.m. PT.

Update March 19 at 10:05 a.m. PT: Adds the official reveal of the plan.