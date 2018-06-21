Hey MoviePass. I need you to bring back repeats.
Two months ago, you let me watch movies in theaters an unlimited number of times using your $9.95 monthly subscription service, and then you took that away. Yes, I should've adjusted to the change by now. Still, every time I scan your mobile app to see what movie I should see in theaters and spot one I loved with the words "You've already seen this movie," it makes me want to cry.
And not like a normal cry:
A dramatic cry:
I've tried tweeting you about this. But you didn't answer.
You did, however, find time to plan an upcoming $2 price hike for high-demand movies and to tweet about AMC adding its own monthly movie subscription plan that will let users see three movies a month for $20. And there was some shade. "Twice the price for 1/4 the theater network and 60% fewer movies," you wrote. "Thanks for making us look good AMC!"
But MoviePass, I just need to know you're at least considering bringing back repeats.
Because now I just look like this sad little kid all the time because I can't watch Incredibles 2 again using MoviePass or repeatedly revel in the beauty that is Ocean's 8.
MoviePass did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Thank you. That's all.
Discuss: MoviePass, bring back repeats please
