MoviePass, bring back repeats please

Tearful commentary: I've tweeted at you, other people have tweeted at you. Just bring it back already.

Hey MoviePass. I need you to bring back repeats. 

Two months ago, you let me watch movies in theaters an unlimited number of times using your $9.95 monthly subscription service, and then you took that away. Yes, I should've adjusted to the change by now. Still, every time I scan your mobile app to see what movie I should see in theaters and spot one I loved with the words "You've already seen this movie," it makes me want to cry. 

And not like a normal cry:

A dramatic cry:

I've tried tweeting you about this. But you didn't answer. 

You did, however, find time to plan an upcoming $2 price hike for high-demand movies and to tweet about AMC adding its own monthly movie subscription plan that will let users see three movies a month for $20. And there was some shade. "Twice the price for 1/4 the theater network and 60% fewer movies," you wrote. "Thanks for making us look good AMC!"

But MoviePass, I just need to know you're at least considering bringing back repeats. 

Because now I just look like this sad little kid all the time because I can't watch Incredibles 2 again using MoviePass or repeatedly revel in the beauty that is Ocean's 8.

MoviePass did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Thank you. That's all. 

