Watch a sublime supercut of 150 movie title mentions

A Vimeo wizard who goes by the name Roman Holiday put together a 5-minute supercut that shows characters doing a "title drop" from movies throughout time.

Title drop refers to the moment when a character mentions the name of a movie in the film itself. Hearing titles like "Good morning Vietnam" or "Suicide Squad" is oddly satisfying, even when presented 150 times over the course of a few minutes.

Roman Holiday clearly loves making movie montages like this one because his account is filled with cool videos like "In the Fridge" (showing moments when movie characters peer into a refrigerator) and "Cinematic Table Flips" (where you'll see characters dramatically upending a table) and several others.