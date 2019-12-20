Baby Yoda has captured the hearts of Star Wars fans since last month's debut of The Mandalorian. But there might be a new contender for the cutest character in the galaxy far, far away: tiny droidsmith Babu Frik.
Babu made his debut Thursday night in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. His droid expertise and oddly human-sized hands save the day when Poe, Finn, Rey and Chewbacca need help to complete their mission.
Little is known about Babu other than that he works among the Spice Runners of Kijimi and is best known for skills in reprogramming any droid.
Babu speaks in his native Anzellan language to Rey and her friends. Even though there are no subtitles offered to the audience, it's easy to understand what he's feeling via his Muppet-like mannerisms and expressions.
Babu only has a few, short scenes in the movie, but it appears he is quite popular. So watch your back, Baby Yoda!
"Forget Baby Yoda, Babu Frik is my new obsession," @RobinKomin tweeted.
"Baby Yoda is dead to me now," @ashleighd_ tweeted. "It's all about Babu Frik, Baybeeeeeee!!!"
"Baby Yoda? I only know one Bab... Babu Frik," @samewlharris tweeted.
Discuss: Move over, Baby Yoda! Rise of Skywalker's Babu Frik is a new fan favorite
