Movado's latest smartwatch fits in a heart rate monitor

Movado

Movado unveiled its newest smartwatch, the Movado Connect 2.0, on Friday -- the same day the Apple Watch Series 5 went on sale. Like the Apple Watch, the Movado Connect 2.0 includes a heart rate monitor and fitness tracking, but runs on Wear OS by Google technology.

The watches come in 15 different styles for women and men, in size 40mm or +42mm. Like the new Apple Watch, the Movado Connect 2.0 features an always-on AMOLED screen, and has hundreds of customizable dials. The watches also have Google Assistant, a heart rate monitor, activity tracking with Google Fit, GPS, NFC Payments with Google Pay and an accelerometer. Battery life is two to four days. The Movado Connect 2.0 series has 8 GB of storage and 1 GB of memory, and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100.

The Movado Connect 2.0 watches start at $495, compared to the Apple Watch Series 5's $399 price tag.

"These are beautifully designed smartwatches enhanced with Google's cutting-edge technology," Efraim Grinberg, chairman and CEO of the Movado Group, said in a press release.

The Movado Connect 2.0 is available for presale online today, and will be in stores in October.