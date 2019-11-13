Motorola's new Razr leaks at the FCC ahead of tonight's event

FCC

Motorola is hosting an event Wednesday night in Los Angeles where it is expected to introduce a new foldable Razr smartphone. While renders and marketing materials of the anticipated device have leaked over the past few weeks, our first look at what the actual phone looks like appears to have been revealed courtesy of the Federal Communications Commission.

The images, first spotted by the website MySmartPrice, give a pretty detailed look at everything we should expect physically on the new Razr. While there aren't too many surprises from the prior leaks, the FCC images give us a clear look at the phone's front camera, USB-C port on the bottom and textured back cover.

FCC

The FCC, which approves mobile devices for use in the US, often shares images to document that phones are in compliance with its testing.

Motorola sent out invites to the press last month for an event set for later tonight that appeared to showcase the silhouette of a Razr with the tease "you're going to flip," another possible nod to the iconic "flip" phone. Earlier this month noted leaker Evan Blass shared marketing images of the phone in action.

Evan Blass

The new Razr is expected to cost $1,500 and run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 processor with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It is also rumored to come in white, black or gold, have a 6.2-inch main display and a 2,730-mAh battery.

Motorola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.