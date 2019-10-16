Motorola's Moto G8 Plus details leak

WinFuture

Motorola's upcoming flagship phone, the Moto G8 Plus, has had some details leak, according to a report. The phone will have a triple camera with 48MP sensor and laser autofocus, German publication WinFuture reported Wednesday, saying it has official pictures and details.

The phone will reportedly have a 6.3-inch IPS display, a full HD 2,280x1,080-pixel resolution, a 25MP front-facing camera with a notch, 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal memory, expandable with a microSD card slot. It'll run on Android 9.0 and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octacore system on a chip, according to the report.

Motorola's Moto G8 Plus will additionally pack a 4,000mAh battery, WinFuture said, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor in the middle on the back of the phone.

The phones, which should come in red and blue, are rumored to be announced on Oct. 24 in Brazil for an unknown price, the report said.

Motorola announced the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play in February 2019 but didn't launch the G7 plus in the US.