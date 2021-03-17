Motorola wants to turn your Edge Plus into a WFH machine

Motorola

Motorola on Wednesday rolled out software that lets you use your Edge Plus phone's features on a bigger scale. The Ready For software hub, which is available for Verizon customers, lets you use the 5G phone's main 108MP rear camera for video calls while connected to a TV or a display with USB-C cable.

You can also use the phone's ultrawide camera to make sure people aren't cut out of the frame.

It also lets you create a mobile desktop on the external display, so you can view multiple windows at once or look at a larger version of an image. You can also connect a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to mirror the traditional desktop experience. If you use your Edge Plus for gaming, you can use Ready For to do so on a bigger screen.

Also coming is a Ready For dock, which you use to control your phone while it's linked to the software. It'll be available from April 19, but Motorola isn't revealing pricing until closer to launch.