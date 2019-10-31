Evan Blass

Motorola's foldable Razr is expected to be revealed on Nov. 13, but that hasn't stopped leaks. And a new image shared Thursday could be the first look at the "reinvented icon" the company has been teasing.

Shared by noted leaker Evan Blass on his private Twitter account, the image of the Razr appears to give one of our first clear looks at the forthcoming foldable. Keeping a similar design as the original Razr line, including a "chin" that looks like it could house a fingerprint sensor, we don't get a full look at the device unfolded. Instead, there is just a hint of the screen's reflection over what previously was the keypad.

Motorola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following in the steps of Samsung's recently released Galaxy Fold and Huawei's previously announced Mate X, CNET previously reported that while Motorola had initially planned for a summer release date of its foldable Razr the company was now targetting a late 2019 release.

In addition to the foldable display, the phone has been reported to cost $1,500 and run on a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 processor with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It is also rumored to come in white, black or gold, measure 6.2 inches and have a 2,730mAh battery.

CNET's Corinne Reichert contributed to this story.