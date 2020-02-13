Motorola Razr iFixit teardown reaffirms foldable isn't designed to be repaired by you

Juan Garzon/CNET

Motorola's new Razr has had a long opening week. It's been open and closed a whole bunch, early reviews have been mixed and now Samsung has a new cheaper and more impressive rival in the Galaxy Z Flip coming out on Friday. Are you still thinking of ponying up $1,499 for the new foldable? You may want to keep in mind that this phone will be really hard to fix.

In a new teardown posted on Thursday, expert repair site iFixit gives Motorola's latest phone a repairability score of 1 out of 10, with 10 being the easiest to repair. That's lower than even the Galaxy Fold, which last year fared ever so slightly better and earned a score of 2.

"Motorola's nostalgia-stoking Razr officially wins the award for most complicated phone-based contraption we've ever taken apart," the site notes, with iFixit later saying that even replacing the batteries (there are two in the Razr) "requires near-total disassembly."

Motorola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

iFixit does give some credit to Moto for the "numerous feats of engineering" the company "pulled off to resurrect their iconic clamshell," with the site posting plenty of pictures of the dissembled Razr in all its exposed glory. It also gives a shoutout to Motorola's screen repair program, saying that it's "surprised" that the company "is offering to replace these displays for just $299."

Given how complicated a folding phone is, it isn't much of a surprise that it would be hard to repair. But with a $1,499 starting price, it pays to know what you're getting into.

