Editor's note: This post has been updated to include our latest Razr unboxing. It features the same box and phone you'll be able to purchase in stores, after it arrived early following a preorder.

Foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X have been surrounded by equal parts hype, delays and frustrations. But just when it seems like we may be tired of the trend, here's the Motorola Razr foldable phone. It has a folding screen, an innovative hinge and Moto's version of Android. It truly is a 2019 take on the iconic Razr flip phone and is undoubtedly one of the most novel phones in recent memory. And Motorola made the box the Razr comes in just as unique.

Unlike the coffin-like boxes the iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are packaged in, the Razr comes standing upright with a transparent lid that lets you see the phone before you open it. The box resembles a burr grinder for coffee. The top half lifts up to reveal the phone nestled in a jauntily angled base.

The idea is that you can use the bottom of the box as a stand for the Razr. The sides of its base are dotted with the tiny holes of a speaker grill, so it amplifies the volume if you have music playing. That said, the base is just a box -- it doesn't have power to recharge the phone or amplify music to the level of a standalone Bluetooth speaker. Next to the delight of opening and closing the actual phone, the box is sure to surprise lucky buyers the first time they open it.

The accessories come in a case that looks like something you'd get with a pair of expensive sunglasses. The Razr also fits into the case, giving you extra protection if you want to throw the phone in a bag or purse.

Aside from the Motorola Razr and its special box, you get:

Razr wired earbuds with a USB-C plug

An accessory case that doubles as a carry case for the phone

A TurboPower wall charger

A USB-C cable

A headphone jack to USB-C adapter

Printed guides and instructions

Originally published Nov. 14, 2019