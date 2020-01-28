Motorola Razr foldable phone preorders are backed up until mid-February

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Preorders for the Motorola Razr have been backed up until midway through next month. According to a new notice on Motorola's website on Monday, the expected delivery date of the foldable flip phone is now Feb. 18, 2020. It follows Motorola delaying the sale of its Razr by a month in December, as preorders for the phone finally went live on Jan. 26 for a delivery date of Feb. 6.

It's unknown whether all deliveries have been pushed back, or whether mid-February is the expected delivery date if you order it now after the first wave has already been sold out. Motorola didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Motorola Razr is futuristic and familiar

On sale for $1,499, the Razr is Motorola's response to the $1,980 Samsung Galaxy Fold and the $2,300 Huawei Mate X. The Razr will be available around the same time as Samsung's second foldable phone, which is rumored to be called the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Motorola Razr comes with a 6.2-inch internal screen and a 2.7-inch outer display, a 16-megapixel rear camera and 128GB of onboard storage.