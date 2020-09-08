Motorola Razr 5G leak reveals foldable phone's 48-megapixel camera

Angela Lang/CNET

The 5G Motorola Razr revamp is expected to be revealed Wednesday, but WinFuture's Roland Quandt may have leaked the foldable phone's specs a little early. It'll apparently have a 48-megapixel rear camera, be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and cost 1,500 euros (roughly $1,750).

The phone will also have a 20-megapixel front camera and a 2800-mAh battery. When open, it'll measure 168.6x72.6x7.9mm, and 90.8x72.6x16mm when folded.

People in Europe will only be able to get it in black, but the report suggested that it'll be available in gold in the US. Storage-wise, it'll have 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal flash memory.

Motorola didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.