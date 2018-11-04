Motorola One is a $399, 'pure' Android phone for Best Buy

Motorola

Worthy midrange Android phones are few and far between, but the Motorola One aims to prove its mettle for $399. First announced in August for Europe, Asia and Latin America, the Motorola One will make its US debut with BestBuy on Nov. 11. Preorders start Nov. 9 at BestBuy.com.

The Motorola One is so named for the Android One software build running the show. Android One, which began life as a version of Google's operating system for low-powered phones, now represents the OS that's as close to "pure" Android as you'll find on a phone that isn't the Pixel 3. Motorola's One retains the company's trademark skin and some Motorola-only software, but is free of third-party preloaded apps. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is another example of a phone that runs on Android One.

An unlocked phone that runs on GSM technology, you'll be able to use the Motorola One with AT&T and T-Mobile networks, as well as their prepaid arms, Cricket Wireless and Metro (formerly Metro PCS). Verizon and Sprint networks use a different technology, called CDMA, which is not compatible with GSM phones.

In 2004, Motorola built success on the back of the Razr, a thin flip phone that became hugely popular around the world. Now, the brand, which is owned by Lenovo, is best known for its excellent budget smartphones, like the Moto G6, and phones with modules that attach magnetically to the back. Motorola's Moto Z3 became the first phone to promise (eventual) 5G capability, through a magnetic attachment, that will be compatible with Verizon's future 5G network.

Motorola One specs Display size, resolution 5.9-inch LCD; 1,520x720 pixels Pixel density 287ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.9x2.8x0.31 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 150x72x8 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 0.36 oz; 162g Mobile software Android 8.1 Oreo; updates guaranteed Camera 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel Front-facing camera 8-megapixel Video capture 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (2GHx octa-core) Storage 64GB RAM 4GB Expandable storage Up to 256GB Battery 3,000mAh Fingerprint sensor Back cover Connector USB-C Headphone jack No Special features Support for Turbo-charging Price off-contract (USD) $399 Price (GBP) 299 euro price converts to £268 Price (AUD) 299 euro price converts to AU$483

