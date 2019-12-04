Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Motorola may be charging back into the premium phone game with 5G connectivity and foldable phones in 2020, but here at the end of 2019, it's got one more midrange deal waiting in the wings. The Motorola One Hyper is a stylish new phone with a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, a 64-megapixel main camera and night mode -- and it'll only cost you $400.

The One Hyper is on sale Wednesday from Motorola.com, and in select countries in Europe and Latin America. Motorola doesn't usually sell its One-line phones in the US at all, but the company says that past critiques have spurred it to sell the phone direct-to-consumer from its website.

The One Hyper brings us the first pop-up camera for Motorola, a feature we've seen from Chinese brands like OnePlus, Vivo and Oppo. The camera pops up when you take a selfie, and retracts on its own. If you drop the phone, sensors also trigger the pop-up camera to go back in its hidey-hole. (It's also Motorola's first phone with Android 10.)

CNET

Storing the front-facing camera inside the phone means that you have unobstructed access to the 6.5-inch screen, without a black bar or punch-hole for the camera to live.

A ring of light around the fingerprint reader on the phone's back can light up when you receive a message or alert, which is handy if you turn your phone on its face when you're not using it. You can customize these light ring alerts.

The Motorola One Hyper is part of a line of midrange-affordable phones that the brand is fast becoming known for. A stylish design meets a suite of specs that are designed to get you through the day without a lot of extra fuss, excluding that pop-up camera of course. Motorola says that the One line gives the brand the freedom to experiment with features and design, since it's not part of its essential portfolio of phones that'll be upgraded as part of a yearly cycle.

I've got to hand it to Motorola for its One line. These devices look and feel different, and they typically succeed in bringing strong features, color and sleek design to an inexpensive phone.

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Motorola One Hyper specs