Motorola One Fusion Plus launching in the US on Wednesday for $400

Motorola

The Motorola One Fusion Plus will be launching in the US on Aug. 5, the phone maker announced Tuesday. The phone has a quad camera system, more than two days of battery life and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. The unlocked exclusively on Motorola's site, and will work on AT&T and T-Mobile.

The One Fusion and One Fusion Plus were revealed in leaks in April, and it was previously launched in Europe and Latin America.

The phone has a 64MP ultra high-resolution camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear; a 16MP selfie camera on the front; a 5,000 mAh battery; and runs Android 10.

It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.