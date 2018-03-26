Sergio Buniac has been named Motorola's new president and chairman. Buniac, a Moto veteran, replaces Aymar de Lencquesaing, who stepped down earlier this year. The move was announced Monday via a company blog post.

"With over 20 years of service at Motorola," the company wrote, "Sergio's CV combines end-to-end industry experience including a strong track record of growth in leading our Latin America business (we are now #2 in that market!), as well as stints in strategic planning and product management."

The news comes on the heels of layoffs and possible product planning shake-ups, Android Police reported earlier this month.

Motorola's recent history has been rocky. The storied electronics maker has existed for 90 years but has endured a few high-profile acquisitions of late: In 2012 Google bought the company's consumer phone business. Just two years later, however, Chinese manufacturer Lenovo scooped up the Motorola brand.

Nevertheless, it has continued to produce highly rated phones. The Moto G4 series "effectively redefine value in the smartphone realm," we wrote in 2016. While we deemed last year's Moto X4 "an awesome midrange Android phone."

In the same blog post, Motorola said it will debut new products next month.