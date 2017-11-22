If you're a T-Mobile customer, now is the best time to nab the Moto Z2 Force.
The carrier is currently knocking $125 off the phone, bringing the full retail price to $375 (not including any sales tax you have to pay). That's the lowest any carrier is currently offering it. On Verizon, AT&T and Sprint, the phone is still $756, $810 and $792, respectively. As for non-carrier retailers, it costs $756 at BestBuy and $720 on Motorola's own online site.
T-Mobile's deal is a big value on an already excellent phone, and we included it as one of our top picks for the holidays. Though it doesn't have a headphone jack and it's only splash resistant (rather than water resistant), we liked its thin profile, fast processor and long battery life. It's also durable, having survived multiple drops on concrete, face first.
But the Moto Z2 Force isn't the only Motorola device with a deep discount. Other pre-Black Friday deals include $100 off on the Moto Z2 Play at Motorola, $10 for the Incipio battery mod at AT&T and 50 percent off all Moto mods at Verizon.
Moto Z2 Force specs versus Galaxy S8, LG G6, HTC U11
|
|Motorola Moto Z2 Force
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|LG G6
|HTC U11
|Display size, resolution
|5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 with ShatterShield
|5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5.7-inch, 2,880x1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|534ppi
|570ppi
|565ppi
|534ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|6.1x3x0.24 in.
|5.9x2.9x0.31 in.
|5.9x2.8x0.31 in.
|6.1x3x0.31 in.
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|156x76x6mm
|148.9x68.1x8mm
|148.9x71.97.x7.9mm
|154x76x7.9mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|5 oz.; 143g
|5.5 oz.; 155g
|5.7 oz., 162g
|6 oz.; 169g
|Mobile software
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Camera
|Dual 12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|13-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide)
|12-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|5-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|1080p
|Processor
|2.35GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz)
|2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.4GHz+1.9GHz)
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB (varies)
|64GB
|32GB
|64GB, 128GB (varies by region)
|RAM
|4GB, 6GB (varies)
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB, 6GB (varies by region)
|Expandable storage
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|Battery
|2,730mAh
|3,000mAh
|3,300mAh
|3,000mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Bottom of front face
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Home button
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Special features
|Splash-resistant; Gigabit LTE-ready
|Water-resistant (IP68); wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready
|18:9 aspect ratio; wireless charging (US only); water-resistant
|IP67, dual SIM (some regions)
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$730-$810, depending on carrier
|AT&T: $750; Verizon: $720; T-Mobile: $750; Sprint: $750; US Cellular: $675
|AT&T: $720, Verizon: $672 T-Mobile: $650, Sprint: $708, US Cellular: $598
|$649
|Price (GBP)
|Converts to about £615
|£689
|£649
|£679
|Price (AUD)
|Converts to about AU$1,000
|AU$1,199
|AU$1,008
|$AU999
