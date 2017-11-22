If you're a T-Mobile customer, now is the best time to nab the Moto Z2 Force.

The carrier is currently knocking $125 off the phone, bringing the full retail price to $375 (not including any sales tax you have to pay). That's the lowest any carrier is currently offering it. On Verizon, AT&T and Sprint, the phone is still $756, $810 and $792, respectively. As for non-carrier retailers, it costs $756 at BestBuy and $720 on Motorola's own online site.

T-Mobile's deal is a big value on an already excellent phone, and we included it as one of our top picks for the holidays. Though it doesn't have a headphone jack and it's only splash resistant (rather than water resistant), we liked its thin profile, fast processor and long battery life. It's also durable, having survived multiple drops on concrete, face first.

But the Moto Z2 Force isn't the only Motorola device with a deep discount. Other pre-Black Friday deals include $100 off on the Moto Z2 Play at Motorola, $10 for the Incipio battery mod at AT&T and 50 percent off all Moto mods at Verizon.

For more discounts, check out CNET's guide to Black Friday deals for 2017.