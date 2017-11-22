CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Motorola Moto Z2 Force on sale at T-Mobile for $375

At T-Mobile, the Moto Z2 Force is the cheapest it's ever been.

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're a T-Mobile customer, now is the best time to nab the Moto Z2 Force.

The carrier is currently knocking $125 off the phone, bringing the full retail price to $375 (not including any sales tax you have to pay). That's the lowest any carrier is currently offering it. On Verizon, AT&T and Sprint, the phone is still $756, $810 and $792, respectively. As for non-carrier retailers, it costs $756 at BestBuy and $720 on Motorola's own online site.

Now Playing: Watch this: Moto Z2 Force gets all the upgrades, and you can drop...
2:07

T-Mobile's deal is a big value on an already excellent phone, and we included it as one of our top picks for the holidays. Though it doesn't have a headphone jack and it's only splash resistant (rather than water resistant), we liked its thin profile, fast processor and long battery life. It's also durable, having survived multiple drops on concrete, face first.

But the Moto Z2 Force isn't the only Motorola device with a deep discount. Other pre-Black Friday deals include $100 off on the Moto Z2 Play at Motorola, $10 for the Incipio battery mod at AT&T and 50 percent off all Moto mods at Verizon.

For more discounts, check out CNET's guide to Black Friday deals for 2017.

Moto Z2 Force specs versus Galaxy S8, LG G6, HTC U11


 Motorola Moto Z2 Force Samsung Galaxy S8 LG G6 HTC U11
Display size, resolution 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 with ShatterShield 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.7-inch, 2,880x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 534ppi 570ppi 565ppi 534ppi
Dimensions (inches) 6.1x3x0.24 in. 5.9x2.9x0.31 in. 5.9x2.8x0.31 in. 6.1x3x0.31 in.
Dimensions (millimeters) 156x76x6mm 148.9x68.1x8mm 148.9x71.97.x7.9mm 154x76x7.9mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 5 oz.; 143g 5.5 oz.; 155g 5.7 oz., 162g 6 oz.; 169g
Mobile software Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Camera Dual 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 13-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide) 12-megapixel
Front-facing camera 5-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel 16-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 1080p
Processor 2.35GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz) 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.4GHz+1.9GHz)
Storage 64GB, 128GB (varies) 64GB 32GB 64GB, 128GB (varies by region)
RAM 4GB, 6GB (varies) 4GB 4GB 4GB, 6GB (varies by region)
Expandable storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Up to 2TB
Battery 2,730mAh 3,000mAh 3,300mAh 3,000mAh
Fingerprint sensor Bottom of front face Back cover Back cover Home button
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C
Special features Splash-resistant; Gigabit LTE-ready Water-resistant (IP68); wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready 18:9 aspect ratio; wireless charging (US only); water-resistant IP67, dual SIM (some regions)
Price off-contract (USD) $730-$810, depending on carrier AT&T: $750; Verizon: $720; T-Mobile: $750; Sprint: $750; US Cellular: $675 AT&T: $720, Verizon: $672 T-Mobile: $650, Sprint: $708, US Cellular: $598 $649
Price (GBP) Converts to about £615 £689 £649 £679
Price (AUD) Converts to about AU$1,000 AU$1,199 AU$1,008 $AU999
Holiday Gift Guide 2017
Next Article: Your future Black Friday shopping spree may be in AR or VR