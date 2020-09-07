Motorola Moto G9 Plus leak reveals 64-megapixel camera

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Moto G9 Plus, an upcoming budget Motorola phone, has leaked through a carrier's website, as previously reported by WinFuture's Roland Quandt. The 255 euro (around $300) device includes a quad camera setup with a 64 megapixel sensor and a 5,000mAh battery, according to an Orange Slovakia product listing.

Motorola didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.