CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Stimulus check calculator Watch Mulan remake on Disney Plus Robert Pattinson reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19 Super Mario 3D All-Stars Mario Kart Live Falcon 9 launch Samsung's The Premiere 4K laser projector

Motorola Moto G9 Plus leak reveals 64-megapixel camera

It'll cost about around $300 and has a 5,000mAh battery.

Listen
- 00:23
motorola-logo-hello-moto

A leak has seemingly revealed Motorola's upcoming phone.

 Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Moto G9 Plus, an upcoming budget Motorola phone, has leaked through a carrier's website, as previously reported by WinFuture's Roland Quandt. The 255 euro (around $300) device includes a quad camera setup with a 64 megapixel sensor and a 5,000mAh battery, according to an Orange Slovakia product listing.

 Motorola didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.