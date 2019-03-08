The rumored Motorola Razr resurrection may take 2019's red-hot foldable phone trend in a new direction, XDA Developers reports. Taking a decidedly different tack than Samsung's Galaxy Fold or Huawei's Mate X, Motorola's foldable phone is said to resemble the iconic Razr but with a new interior folding display in addition to a smaller exterior screen.
The phone's interior display, which can be used to trigger the camera and display up to six "Quick Settings" tiles, will also double as a trackpad that can be used to navigate web pages in Google Chrome, according to the report. The exterior display will feature Google Assistant animations and, possibly, notifications, media controls and a clock.
Read more: All of the foldable phones that are coming
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Motorola would revive the Razr brand with a new $1,500 device launching on the Verizon network in the US. A patent filing with the World Intellectual Property Organization, discovered by blog 91Mobiles and then reported by The Verge, includes illustrations of what could be the forthcoming Razr phone.
Motorola, a division of Lenovo, plans to unveil the foldable smartphone this summer, a person familiar with the company's plans told CNET.
The Galaxy Fold will launch in the US on AT&T and T-Mobile starting April 26 for $1,980 (roughly £1,500 or AU$2,800). Huawei is expected to release the Mate X -- though probably not in the US -- sometime this summer starting at 2,300 euros (approximately $2,600, £2,000 or AU$3,660).
Discuss: Motorola may reboot its vintage flip phone in 2019
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.