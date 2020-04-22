Motorola Edge Plus leak shows off phone ahead of launch

James Martin/CNET

Motorola is set to launch its new flagship phones, expected to be the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus, during a virtual event on Wednesday. There have been plenty of leaks about Edge Plus, and now we're getting an look at what appears to be a promotional video for the phone.

Frequent mobile leaker Evan Blass tweeted out the video on Tuesday, just a day ahead of the phone's official launch event. The video highlights the phones curved edge, what Motorola is calling an endless edge display, as well as a camera set up with a 108-megapixel main rear sensor.

Here's another vid; gonna share this one with everyone. Lots more leaks at https://t.co/jncyxXjENK. pic.twitter.com/Dy8qQu2UPv — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 21, 2020

The Motorola Edge Plus would be the first flagship phone from the company in years (with the exception of the foldable Motorola Razr) after mostly rolling out affordable devices. It comes on the heels of Motorola's release of the budget-friendly Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power smartphones in the US.

