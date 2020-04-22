CNET también está disponible en español.

Motorola Edge Plus leak shows off phone ahead of launch

The new flagship phone is set to be revealed at a virtual event on Wednesday.

Motorola Razr Foldable Flip Phone

There have been a flood of leaks about the Motorola Edge Plus leading up to the Wednesday event.

 James Martin/CNET

Motorola is set to launch its new flagship phones, expected to be the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus, during a virtual event on Wednesday. There have been plenty of leaks about Edge Plus, and now we're getting an look at what appears to be a promotional video for the phone. 

See more: When and how to watch the Moto Edge Plus launch event

Frequent mobile leaker Evan Blass tweeted out the video on Tuesday, just a day ahead of the phone's official launch event. The video highlights the phones curved edge, what Motorola is calling an endless edge display, as well as a camera set up with a 108-megapixel main rear sensor. 

The Motorola Edge Plus would be the first flagship phone from the company in years (with the exception of the foldable Motorola Razr) after mostly rolling out affordable devices. It comes on the heels of Motorola's release of the budget-friendly Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power smartphones in the US.  

Check back with CNET later today for our coverage of Motorola's event.

Motorola didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.