Motorola Atrix 2 review: A worthwhile sequel

Josh Miller

The Motorola Atrix 2 is, on the surface, a rather incremental upgrade over the original Atrix. It has the same slab design, and since it still has a 1GHz dual-core processor and HSPA+ speeds, it's not that much faster. Yet, it does offer a number of improvements that should make Android fans happy.

It ships with Android 2.3 Gingerbread, and the Motoblur interface is not as intrusive as before. The touch screen is also bigger and crisper at 4.3 inches qHD without the Pentile display. The overall phone feels nicer in the hand, and we like the image quality of the 8-megapixel camera. There are still the occasional hiccups like a slight shutter lag, but those concerns melt away when you find out that the phone is very affordable at only $99.99 after a two-year service agreement.

The good

The Motorola Atrix 2 has a sharp and colorful 4.3-inch qHD display, a dual-core 1GHz processor, HSPA+ support, an 8-megapixel camera with 1080p HD video capture, a front-facing camera, Webtop functionality, and it ships with Android 2.3.

The bad

The Motorola Atrix 2 no longer has the fingerprint sensor, and there is a slight shutter lag that will not please camera enthusiasts.

The bottom line

For the price, the Motorola Atrix 2 is an amazingly feature-packed high-performance Android phone for AT&T customers.