Juan Garzon/CNET

Motorola and Verizon are bringing 5G compatibility to another phone this week, the Moto Z2 Force, with an update to its $350 5G Moto Mod.

Motorola on Thursday said updates to the 5G Moto Mod now allow compatibility with the Z2 Force, along with "better battery life and faster speeds across the entire Moto Z family."

The expensive Moto Mod launched in April and enabled Verizon's Moto Z3 to become the "world's first commercially available smartphone to connect to 5G" in Chicago and Minneapolis.

In the meantime, Verizon has expanded its 5G coverage to Denver, Providence, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Indianapolis, St. Paul and Washington, DC. Motorola also rolled out 5G compatibility for the Moto Z4.

As well as offering a snap-on modem upgrade, the 5G Moto Mod behaves like a backup battery and can charge or be charged by the connected Motorola phone.

CNET's initial tests of the 5G Moto Mod on the Moto Z3 were inconsistent, and next-gen 5G networks are still in their infancy and waiting on key technologies.