Moto Z4 leak suggests that Moto Mods will still be hanging around

While the attention around Motorola has been around a possible foldable Razr revival, it appears that the foldable isn't the only higher-end phone the company has in the works.

According to a new image posted on Twitter by noted leaker Evan Blass, a new Moto Z4 may be on the way.

The leaked image showcases the Z-series trademark svelte design, with a large camera sensor on the rear alongside connector pins for Motorola's Moto Mods accessories. USB C and a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack are present on the bottom of the phone, along with what appears to be a speaker on the top.

In a statement provided to CNET Motorola said that "it is our policy to neither confirm nor deny rumors."

Screen size is unknown from the image but the display does have a teardrop notch similar to the company's new Moto G7.

According to a separate leak from India's 91mobiles the phone will have a 6.4-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, 48-megapixel rear camera and 3600 mAh battery with Motorola's Turbo Charge fast charging. A 25-megapixel camera is said to be the front sensor, with both cameras supposedly using a new "Quad Pixel" mode to boost low light photos.

Storage will be available in either 64GB or 128GB varieties while RAM will be either 4GB or 6GB. Interestingly 91Mobiles says the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 processor as opposed to the company's more flagship Snapdragon 855 chip that is found in the likes of the Galaxy S10 line or LG's G8.

It's unclear how much the new phone will cost, though last year's Z3 was priced at $480 when it launched in August. It is equally unclear on if this phone will support 5G.

The Z3 recently became the first phone to support Verizon 5G network thanks to a 5G Moto Mod adapter, and the inclusion of the Moto Mod pins suggests that even if the phone doesn't have 5G built-in those who want to add it may be able to do so with the accessory.

