Moto Z4 appears on Amazon unannounced but ready to buy

Evan Blass

It hasn't even been officially announced yet, but the Moto Z4 seems to have already landed in the hands of some customers.

A listing for Motorola's next iteration in the Z family of smartphones appeared on Amazon on May 27. It was spotted by a user on the Moto Z subreddit as being up for grabs and subsequently purchased by user Jetfire007. On Monday, that user uploaded a video of the unboxing to YouTube, displaying the Moto Z4 box and running through some of the phone's features.

Yes, it has a headphone jack.

Motorola's Z family is a midrange line, but it's Motorola's most pricey. The company is known for its terrific low-cost phones, like the $269 Moto G7, while the Z series usually sells for over $400. Before the listing was removed, the Moto Z4 -- with the Moto 360 camera included -- was ticketed at $499. A second listing has the phone, in Flash Gray, at $499. Considering the Z3 launched at a similar price of $480 in August 2018, this could be on the money.

The leak is in line with images released by noted phone sleuth Evan Blass to Twitter earlier in May, which suggested the Z4 would be compatible with Moto Mods and discussed the Z4's specs.

Amazon is listing the phone, but now it appears as "currently unavailable" and cannot be purchased. The listing rattles off the Z4's specs as:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor, Adreno 608 GPU

6.4-inch, 2,340x1,080-pixel OLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio

A dual rear camera setup combining a 48 megapixel shooter with a 12-megapixel lens



Android 9.0 Pie

4GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage (expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD)

Motorola and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.