Moto X4 leaks show dual-lens camera, water resistance

Tweeted by Evan Blass

This could well be our first glimpse of the Moto X4, and if the leaked images are on target, then you can expect a lot more camera cred on the next Moto smartphone.

A leaked shot of the new X4 has surfaced online, alongside reports from VentureBeat about the specs packed into the device. The big takeaways? A dual-lens camera sitting in pride of place on the rear of the phone, and IP68 water resistance.

While the Lenovo-owned Moto has experimented with strategy and design in recent years (this time last year the Moto Z had us busily swapping out magnetic Mods accessories), the lineup has traditionally veered toward more budget-friendly prices, with features to match.

But rumours point to an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chip in the X4, alongside a 3,000 mAh battery. Most importantly, you'll reportedly be able to take snaps with 8-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear cameras, or crack out your best duck face with the 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Happy X4th of July pic.twitter.com/a03dq1XvIc — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2017

Here are all the features reported so far:

5.2-inch display (Full HD resolution)



Android 7.1 Nougat



Dual lens (8-megapixel and 12-megapixel) rear camera



16-megapixel front-facing camera



64GB internal storage (expandable via microSD)



4GB RAM



3,000mAh-capacity battery



IP68 water resistance



Fingerprint sensor



And you can expect all of these features by Christmas, with the phone reportedly set to hit shelves in the fourth quarter of the year.