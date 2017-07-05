Moto X4 leaks show dual-lens camera, water resistance

This could well be our first glimpse of the Moto X4, and if the leaked images are on target, then you can expect a lot more camera cred on the next Moto smartphone.
A leaked shot of the new X4 has surfaced online, alongside reports from VentureBeat about the specs packed into the device. The big takeaways? A dual-lens camera sitting in pride of place on the rear of the phone, and IP68 water resistance.
While the Lenovo-owned Moto has experimented with strategy and design in recent years (this time last year the Moto Z had us busily swapping out magnetic Mods accessories), the lineup has traditionally veered toward more budget-friendly prices, with features to match.
But rumours point to an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chip in the X4, alongside a 3,000 mAh battery. Most importantly, you'll reportedly be able to take snaps with 8-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear cameras, or crack out your best duck face with the 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.
Here are all the features reported so far:
- 5.2-inch display (Full HD resolution)
- Android 7.1 Nougat
- Dual lens (8-megapixel and 12-megapixel) rear camera
- 16-megapixel front-facing camera
- 64GB internal storage (expandable via microSD)
- 4GB RAM
- 3,000mAh-capacity battery
- IP68 water resistance
- Fingerprint sensor
And you can expect all of these features by Christmas, with the phone reportedly set to hit shelves in the fourth quarter of the year.