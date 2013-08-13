Moto X for Verizon hits Best Buy on Aug. 29, report says

Now Playing: Watch this: Motorola's Moto X targets the masses

Verizon is making the Motorola Moto X smartphone available at Best Buy on Aug. 29, according to a leaked image of an inventory screen obtained by Android Central.

The image also shows the devices in stock at the stores by Aug. 15. This follows earlier leaks that suggestedthe phone would go on sale on Aug. 23.

Motorola unveiled the highly anticipated smartphone earlier this month. The flagship phone, Motorola's first smartphone since Google acquired the company last year, was created as a potential rival to Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy series.

The phone is also supposed to be available through the other three major U.S. carriers. No leaked screenshots, yet, showing when that will happen.