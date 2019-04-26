Moto G7 Power arrives at T-Mobile

Juan Garzon / CNET

T-Mobilers: If you've been waiting for the Moto G7 with a hopped-up battery, it's now available for $10 a month.

The deal comes to $238 for a 24-month contract or to buy outright. It's available in local T-Mobile stores and will be coming to the company's Metro by T-Mobile plans on the other side of the weekend, April 29.

The phone, part of the Moto line we think are the best budget phones available (here's how it differs from its Play, Plus and standard mates), initially went on sale at the end of March.