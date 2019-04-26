Moto G7 Power arrives at T-Mobile

Juan Garzon / CNET

PSA: T-Mobilers, if you've been waiting for the the Moto G7 with a hopped up battery, it's now available for $9.50 a month -- $237.50 for a 24-month contract or to buy outright -- and available in local T-Mobile stores.

It will be coming to the company's Metro by T-Mobile plans on the other side of the weekend, April 29.

The phone, part of the Moto line we think are the best budget phones available (here's how it differs from its Play, Plus and standard mates), initially went on sale at the end of March.