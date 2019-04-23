Moto G7 Play is just $50 today at Boost Mobile stores

On Tuesday, you can buy the Motorola Moto G7 Play for $50 at Boost Mobile stores. The normally $200 phone is part of the Moto G family which includes the Moto G7 that earned a CNET Editor's Choice award. To take advantage of the deal, you have to go to a Boost Mobile store and switch to an unlimited data plan that's $50 or more.
The Moto G7 Play has a 5.7-inch display and a single rear camera. It has the same processor and rear fingerprint reader as the G7.
Current Boost Mobile customers on a monthly plan with a history of at least a year making on-time payments can purchase the Moto G7 Play through BoostUP! for just $1 down and then pay $8 per month for 18 months ($145).
Check out the specs below.
Moto G7 Play specs vs. Moto G7
|
|Motorola Moto G7 Play
|Motorola Moto G7
|Display size, resolution
|5.7-inch LCD; 1,512x720 pixels
|6.2-inch LCD; 2,270x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|294ppi
|403ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.85 x 2.81 x 0.32 in
|6.18 x 2.96 x 0.31 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|148.71 x 71.5 x 8.19 mm
|157 x 75.3 x 8 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.33 oz.; 151 g
|6.07 oz.; 172 g
|Mobile software
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Camera
|13-megapixel
|12-megapixel, 5-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|1,080p
|4K
|Processor
|1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Storage
|32GB
|64GB
|RAM
|2GB
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 512GB
|Up to 512GB
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,000mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back
|Back
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Special features
|Water repellent with P2i nano-coating; front-facing flash
|Water repellent with P2i nano-coating; TurboPower charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$199
|$299
|Price (GBP)
|Converts to £154
|Converts to £231
|Price (AUD)
|Converts to AU$280
|Converts to AU$421
Originally published April 23 at 2:37 p.m. PT
