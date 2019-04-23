Moto G7 Play is just $50 today at Boost Mobile stores

Sarah Tew/CNET

On Tuesday, you can buy the Motorola Moto G7 Play for $50 at Boost Mobile stores. The normally $200 phone is part of the Moto G family which includes the Moto G7 that earned a CNET Editor's Choice award. To take advantage of the deal, you have to go to a Boost Mobile store and switch to an unlimited data plan that's $50 or more.

The Moto G7 Play has a 5.7-inch display and a single rear camera. It has the same processor and rear fingerprint reader as the G7.

Current Boost Mobile customers on a monthly plan with a history of at least a year making on-time payments can purchase the Moto G7 Play through BoostUP! for just $1 down and then pay $8 per month for 18 months ($145).

Check out the specs below.

Moto G7 Play specs vs. Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7 Play Motorola Moto G7 Display size, resolution 5.7-inch LCD; 1,512x720 pixels 6.2-inch LCD; 2,270x1,080 pixels Pixel density 294ppi 403ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.85 x 2.81 x 0.32 in 6.18 x 2.96 x 0.31 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 148.71 x 71.5 x 8.19 mm 157 x 75.3 x 8 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.33 oz.; 151 g 6.07 oz.; 172 g Mobile software Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Camera 13-megapixel 12-megapixel, 5-megapixel Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 1,080p 4K Processor 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Storage 32GB 64GB RAM 2GB 4GB Expandable storage Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh Fingerprint sensor Back Back Connector USB-C USB-C Headphone jack Yes Yes Special features Water repellent with P2i nano-coating; front-facing flash Water repellent with P2i nano-coating; TurboPower charging Price off-contract (USD) $199 $299 Price (GBP) Converts to £154 Converts to £231 Price (AUD) Converts to AU$280 Converts to AU$421

Now playing: Watch this: Moto G7, G7 Power and G7 Play officially introduced

Originally published April 23 at 2:37 p.m. PT