Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power, G7 Play: Full specs leaked by Motorola itself

Motorola's spilled the whole caboodle of photos and specs for its upcoming Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power and G7 Play phones ahead of the official Feb. 7 launch. CNET en Español discovered the pages on the company's Brazilian web store for Motorola employees (the site 404s). Motorola has since taken the site down after our colleagues let the company know that the store was visible, but not before our team got the goods.

The Moto G family is Motorola's most important line of budget phones. Last year's Moto G6 was CNET's top low-cost phone of the year, a pattern that Motorola has been able to capitalize on for the past several years by keeping costs low year after year while also improving the specs. For example, the $250 Moto G6 took decent portrait photos with its dual rear cameras, and ran on the most current form of Android. Unlike phones in the middle and high tiers, these budget phone prices have not crept up since 2016.

Budget phones may not be as lucrative for a brand as high-end devices, but they are a key part of the industry, especially for emerging markets. Brands hope that individuals will remain loyal as they move through their lifetime to pricier models. Motorola will supply Verizon's first 5G phone, the Moto Z3, and is rumored to be announcing a foldable Razr.

The phones all feature slim bezels, a headphone jack and run Android Pie. See the full specs chart below.

Motorola didn't share the phones' pricing or availability, but CNET en Español did contact Motorola to confirm the specs. Motorola responded, "Thanks for warning."

Motorola's G7 launch, which should fill in the rest of the details, will take place Feb. 7 in Brazil.

Moto G7 Plus, G7, G7 Play, G7 Power specs

Moto G7 Plus Motorola Moto G7 Moto G7 Play Moto G7 Power Screen 6.24 inches 6.24 inches 5.7 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 2,270x1,080 pixels 2,270x1,080 pixels 1,512x720 pixels 1,520x720 pixels Pixel density 403ppi 403ppi 294ppi 271ppi Operating system Android Pie Android Pie Android Pie Android Pie Processor 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz Snapdragon 632 Storage 64GB (base) 64GB 32GB (base) 32GB Storage expansion Yes Yes Yes Yes Rear camera 16 megapixels with f/1.7 aperture and 5 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture 12 megapixels with f/1.8 aperture and 5 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture 13 megapixels with f/2.0 aperture 12 megapixels with f/2.0 aperture Slow-motion recording N / A N / A N / A N / A Front camera 12 megapixels with f/2.0 aperture 8 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture 8 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture 8 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture RAM 4GB (base) 4GB 2GB (base) 3GB Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 5,000mAh Removable battery No No No No Connectivity 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4, 5GHz) 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4, 5GHz) 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11n (2.4, 5GHz) 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11n NFC Yes (may vary by market) Varies according to the market Yes (may vary by market) Varies according to the market Waterproof N/A N/A N/A N/A Fingerprint reader Yes, on the back Yes, on the back Yes, on the back Yes, on the back Iris reader No No No No Face recognition Yes Yes N/A N/A Wireless charging N/A N/A N/A N/A Special features Drop-style notch, headphone jack Drop-style notch, headphone jack Headphone jack Headphone jack Size 157x75.3x8.27mm 157x75.3x7.92mm 147.3x71.5x7.99m 159.4x76x9.3mm Weight 172 grams 174 grams 149 grams 193 grams

