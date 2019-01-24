CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power, G7 Play: Full specs leaked by Motorola itself

Motorola spilled the goods for its full lineup of Moto G7 phones ahead of its Feb. 7 launch.

motorola-moto-g7-comprar

The Moto G7 on a Motorola Brazil website before the company took the pages down.

 Captura de pantalla por Juan Garzon/CNET

Motorola's spilled the whole caboodle of photos and specs for its upcoming Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power and G7 Play phones ahead of their official Feb. 7 launch. CNET en Espanol discovered the pages on the company's Brazilian web store for Motorola employees (the site 404s). Motorola has since taken the site down after our colleagues let them know that the store was visible, but not before our team got the goods. 

The Moto G family is Motorola's most important line of budget phones. Last year's Moto G6 was CNET's top low-cost phone of the year, a pattern that Motorola has been able to capitalize on for the past several years by keeping costs low year after year while also improving the specs. For example, the $250 Moto G6 took decent portrait photos from its dual rear cameras, and ran on the most current form of Android. Unlike phones in the middle and high tiers, these budget phone prices have not crept up since 2016. 

Budget phones may not be as lucrative for a brand as high-end devices, but they are a key part of the industry, especially for emerging markets. Brands hope that individuals remain loyal as they move through their lifetime to pricier models. Motorola will supply Verizon's first 5G phone, the Moto Z3, and is rumored to be announcing a foldable Razr.

The phones all feature slim bezels, a headphone jack and run on Android Pie. See the full specs chart below.

Now playing: Watch this: So retro: Designing the original Motorola Razr
5:38

Motorola didn't share the phones' pricing or availability, but CNET en Espanol did contact Motorola to confirm the specs. Motorola responded, "Thanks for warning."

Motorola's G7 launch, which should fill in the rest of the details, will take place Feb. 7 in Brazil.

Moto G7 Plus, G7, G7 Play, G7 Power specs


 Moto G7 Plus Motorola Moto G7 Moto G7 Play Moto G7 Power
Screen 6.24 inches 6.24 inches 5.7 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 2,270x1,080 pixels 2,270x1,080 pixels 1,512x720 pixels 1,520x720 pixels
Pixel density 403ppi 403ppi 294ppi 271ppi
Operating system Android Pie Android Pie Android Pie Android Pie
Processor 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz Snapdragon 632
Storage 64GB (base) 64GB 32GB (base) 32GB
Storage expansion Yes Yes Yes Yes
Rear camera 16 megapixels with f/1.7 aperture and 5 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture 12 megapixels with f/1.8 aperture and 5 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture 13 megapixels with f/2.0 aperture 12 megapixels with f/2.0 aperture
Slow-motion recording N / A N / A N / A N / A
Front camera 12 megapixels with f/2.0 aperture 8 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture  8 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture  8 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture 
RAM 4GB (base) 4GB 2GB (base) 3GB
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 5,000mAh
Removable battery No No No No
Connectivity 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4, 5GHz) 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4, 5GHz) 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11n (2.4, 5GHz) 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11n
NFC Yes (may vary by market) Varies according to the market Yes (may vary by market) Varies according to the market
Waterproof N/A N/A N/A N/A
Fingerprint reader Yes, on the back Yes, on the back Yes, on the back Yes, on the back
Iris reader No No No No
Face recognition Yes Yes N/A N/A
Wireless charging N/A N/A N/A N/A
Special features Drop-style notch, headphone jack Drop-style notch, headphone jack Headphone jack Headphone jack
Size 157x75.3x8.27mm 157x75.3x7.92mm 147.3x71.5x7.99m 159.4x76x9.3mm
Weight 172 grams 174 grams 149 grams 193 grams

Read: I was wrong about the Motorola Razr

Read: Motorola Razr could stage a comeback as a $1,500 foldable phone

LG G7 ThinQ

Next Article: Jeff Bezos' $140B divorce: How it affects Amazon