Moto G6 discounted to $235 as an Amazon Prime Exclusive

César Salza/CNET

The affordable Motorola Moto G6 is joining the ranks of the LG G6 and Moto E4 as an Amazon Prime Exclusive phone.

This means you can now buy the Moto G6 for $235 if you're an Amazon Prime member in the US. The Moto G6's regular price is $250. Amazon sells the phone unlocked so you can use it with the carrier of your choice (like AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon). It comes in black or "oyster blush," which is a creative way of saying pink.

The G6 has a full HD 5.7-inch screen, runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and comes with 32GB of storage and a microSD slot.

Amazon Prime Exclusive phones come preloaded with a handful of Amazon apps and Amazon's smart assistant, Alexa. Double tapping the power button when the Moto G6 is unlocked will launch Alexa, and will give you the chance to ask questions or give voice commands.

For more, you can read CNET's Moto G6 review here.