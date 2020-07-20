The Moto G 5G Plus proves that 5G phones don't have to be expensive

Motorola

There's one quality nearly all 5G phones have in common: They're expensive. It will cost you at minimum $999 to buy a Motorola Edge Plus or one of the phones from the Samsung Galaxy S20 family. Depending on the carrier, the OnePlus 8 and LG V60 are slightly less expensive ranging from $700 up to $900 respectively. And who knows how much Apple will charge for its heavily rumored iPhone 12, which is expected to have 5G. So it's a real surprise to see Motorola launch the Moto G 5G Plus, a truly affordable 5G phone.

Motorola is no stranger to budget phones, having launched four new Moto phones in 2020 that cost between $150 and $300. Motorola is also no stranger to 5G. In 2018, its Moto Z3, along with a separately sold 5G Moto Mod, was the first official 5G phone. And last year, the company offered the Moto Z4 and the 5G mod for only $500 as a bundle.

The new Moto G 5G Plus is built from the ground up to support 5G. It will be available in Europe starting July 8 for 349 euros (with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage) or 399 euros (with 6GB RAM and 128GB). The starting price converts to £315 or AU$565. Motorola says it's committed to releasing a sub-$500 5G in the US in the fall, but it's unclear whether that affordable 5G device is the Moto G 5G Plus, another version of it or an entirely new device.

The Moto G 5G Plus packs support for sub-6GHz 5G, so low- and midband 5G, not the fastest millimeter-wave 5G, but it puts it in direct competition with the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8 and still unreleased Motorola Edge. The 5G Plus also has a 6.7-inch full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate (no word if it's an LCD or OLED). It has NFC and packs a 5,000-mAh battery, just like the excellent Moto G Power and Motorola Edge Plus. It has a Snapdragon 765 5G processor -- the same one found in the upcoming Motorola Edge.

Motorola

The Moto G 5G Plus has many cameras. There are two selfie cameras on the front, nestled like a vampire bite in the display. One has a wide-angle lens, the other has an ultrawide-angle lens. On the back are three cameras. The 48-megapixel main camera uses pixel binning to create 12-megapixel photos. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor.

Take a closer look at the Moto G 5G Plus specs and how they compare to other 5G phones available today.

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus specs vs. Motorola Edge, OnePlus 8, LG V60, Samsung Galaxy S20

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus Motorola Edge OnePlus 8 LG V60 ThinQ 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 Display size, resolution 6.7-inch FHD+ 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 6.55-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels 6.8-inch OLED; 2,460x1,080 pixels 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 3,200x1,440 pixels Pixel density NA NA 402ppi 395ppi 563ppi Dimensions (Inches) 6.61 x 2.91 x 0.35 in 6.36 x 2.8 x 0.37 in 6.3 x 2.8 x 0.31 in 6.67 x 3.06 x 0.35 in 2.72 x 5.97 x 0.311 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 168 x 74 x 9mm 161.6 x 71.1 x 9.29 mm 160 x 72.9 x 8 mm 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.79 mm 69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.63 oz; 188g 6.63 oz; 188g 6.35 oz; 180g 7.72 oz; 218g 5.75 oz; 163g Mobile software Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Camera 48-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide), 5-megapixel (macro) 64-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephotos), 16-megapixel (macro/ultrawide-angle) 48-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 2-megapixel (macro) 64-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide-angle), time-of-flight camera 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) Front-facing camera 16-megapixel, 8 megapixel 25-megapixel 16-megapixel 10-megapixel (standard) 10-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 8K 8K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz) Storage 64GB, 128GB 128GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB 128GB RAM 4GB, 6GB 10GB 8GB, 12GB 8GB 12GB Expandable storage Up to 1TB Up to 1TB No 2TB Up to 1TB Battery 5,000 mAh 4,500 mAh 4,300 mAh 5,000 mAh 4,000 mAh Fingerprint sensor Side In-screen In-screen In-screen In-screen Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack Yes Yes No Yes No Special features 5G enabled, 90Hz refresh rate, 20W Turbo Power charging 5G enabled. 90Hz refresh rate, 18W Turbo Charging 5G enabled; Warp Charge; 90Hz refresh rate 5G enabled; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging, Fast Charging 4.0 5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; water resistant (IP68) Price off-contract (USD) TBD $699 $699 (8GB RAM/128GB), $799 (12GB RAM/256GB) $800 (without Dual Screen case); $900-$950 (with) $999