Mother's Day jewelry sale: Up to 50% off

Deal Savings Price









Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021

Mother's Day is fast approaching. If you're still looking for gift ideas, try surprising Mom with something extra-special from the Blue Nile Mother's Day Sale. Right now you can get as much as 50% off fine jewelry when you use code MOM2021.

To help you with ideas, we picked out a few of our favorites from the sale, though there are plenty of amazing selections that would make a perfect gift. And for a limited time, you can get an additional $50 off your next purchase when you sign up for Blue Nile's newsletter.

See more Blue Nile coupon codes: CNET coupons

Blue Nile Simple pearl earrings add a classy accent to every occasion, and these 14-karat gold drop earrings offer a nice bit of refinement for any outfit. Get these vintage pieces now for only $325, originally $700.

Blue Nile Complete Mom's look with these classy bracelets made from cultured pearls and secured with a 14-karat yellow-gold safety clasp. Now only $165, originally $275.

Blue Nile Show off a little color with this stunning ruby-lined ring. With three rows of rubies set in a 14-karat white-gold band, this fashionable piece is now only $720, originally $1,800.

Blue Nile These elegant and modern pieces are sure to delight. The 14-karat white-gold diamond studs are now only $1,360, originally $3,400.

Blue Nile Make Mom's day by adding this everyday piece into her collection. Light and carefully crafted, the chain comes in a 14-karat yellow- or white-gold chain and three different lengths. This casual necklace can be worn with any ensemble and now starts at $400.

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.



