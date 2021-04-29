Prime Day Amazon earnings Apple AirTags Apollo 11's Michael Collins dies Stimulus check updates
Mother's Day jewelry sale: Up to 50% off

Shop early to ensure that your gifts arrive on time with free shipping and returns on all orders from Blue Nile.

This story is part of Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021. CNET editors round up the hottest gadgets for Mom this year.

Mother's Day is fast approaching. If you're still looking for gift ideas, try surprising Mom with something extra-special from the Blue Nile Mother's Day Sale. Right now you can get as much as 50% off fine jewelry when you use code MOM2021.

To help you with ideas, we picked out a few of our favorites from the sale, though there are plenty of amazing selections that would make a perfect gift. And for a limited time, you can get an additional $50 off your next purchase when you sign up for Blue Nile's newsletter.

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Vintage-Inspired Drop Earrings: $325

Save $375
Blue Nile

Simple pearl earrings add a classy accent to every occasion, and these 14-karat gold drop earrings offer a nice bit of refinement for any outfit. Get these vintage pieces now for only $325, originally $700.

$325 at Blue Nile

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Bracelet: $165

Save $110
Blue Nile

Complete Mom's look with these classy bracelets made from cultured pearls and secured with a 14-karat yellow-gold safety clasp. Now only $165, originally $275.

$165 at Blue Nile

Triple Row Pavé Ruby Fashion Band: $720

Save $1,080
Blue Nile

Show off a little color with this stunning ruby-lined ring. With three rows of rubies set in a 14-karat white-gold band, this fashionable piece is now only $720, originally $1,800.

$720 at Blue Nile

Diamond Side Profile Studs: $1,360

Save $2,040
Blue Nile

These elegant and modern pieces are sure to delight. The 14-karat white-gold diamond studs are now only $1,360, originally $3,400.

$1,360 at Blue Nile

Singapore chain: $400

Free delivery and no-risk free returns
Blue Nile

Make Mom's day by adding this everyday piece into her collection. Light and carefully crafted, the chain comes in a 14-karat yellow- or white-gold chain and three different lengths. This casual necklace can be worn with any ensemble and now starts at $400.

$400 at Blue Nile

