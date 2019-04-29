Mother's Day gifts under $50

Looking for a bargain gift this Mother's Day? Well, you've come to the right spot. Here's a quick round up some relatively inexpensive items we think moms will appreciate.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

JBL Clip 3 Sarah Tew/CNET Just what every mom needs: A micro wireless speaker to play her jams on. Not only does this fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker (IPX7) have improved battery life and better sound than the Clip 2, it's more durable thanks to the integrated carabiner acting as a bumper around the entire perimeter of the speaker. It's one of the top speakers for its tiny size and costs just $40. See at Amazon Read full review

Roku Premiere Plus Sarah Tew/CNET Roku makes several excellent video streamers that cost around $50 or less. They turn any HDMI-equipped TV into a gateway to online entertainment bliss: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, HBO Now and literally hundreds of other streaming channels. We like both the Premiere Plus for $49, which has a voice remote, and the Premiere ($39), which doesn't. Both of those models stream 4K video but if you don't have a 4K TV, the Roku Express is a good value at $30. See at Walmart Read full review

Mophie Powerstation Mini battery pack Sarah Tew/CNET The Mophie Powerstation Mini is a very slim -- and slick-looking -- charging brick that houses a 3,000mAh battery which should fully charge up most phones. No cable is included, but you can get these in a two-pack on Amazon for $30 (only the blue version is available at that price, but it does come in other color options). See at Amazon

TaoTronics True Wireless Earbuds Sarah Tew/CNET If you're not ready to splurge on a pair of Apple AirPods (or otherwise fairly pricey totally wireless earphones), there are some affordable options out there, including the TaoTronics True Wireless earbuds ($45), that are pretty decent. They may not deliver stellar sound (the AirPods don't either), but most people will find it perfectly acceptable. They have Bluetooth 5.0 and five hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. They're also sweatproof so mom can use them at the gym. See at Amazon

Logitech K380 keyboard Sarah Tew/CNET Logitech's K380 has been around for a while, but it's still a great keyboard for the money -- perfect for computers, tablets, phones and more. You can find it for less than $30 online. See at Amazon

BioLite PowerLight Mini wearable light and power bank Sarah Tew/CNET The $40 BioLite PowerLight Mini is a handy lantern, bike light and charger all in one. You clip it to a pocket or strap, or mount it to your bike (mount included), and its 1,350-mAh USB rechargeable battery provides up to 52 hours of light. It can also give your phone a backup boost. Lighting modes include white lantern, red night vision, red and white strobe, and white point light. It's a great choice for eco-minded folks who enjoy camping or other outdoor activities. See at Amazon

Tribit XSound Go Sarah Tew/CNET Another candidate for best value wireless speaker, the Tribit XSound Go is one of the best ones for the money -- about $32 at Amazon, depending on which color you choose. And if you're willing to spend a little more, around $55, you can pick up the larger MaxSound Plus, which has richer sound with more bass. See at Amazon

Echo Dot Ry Crist/CNET Amazon's mini Alexa voice-enabled speaker comes in three different color options. Its list price is $49.99 but it typically sells for less. See at Amazon

Google Home Mini Chris Monroe/CNET We can't include the Echo Dot in this gift round up without also including Google's voice-enabled mini speaker, the Google Home Mini. Not everyone's an Amazon person and many prefer Google's voice assistant over Alexa. Available in four color options, it lists for $49 but like the Echo Dot, is usually discounted. See at Walmart